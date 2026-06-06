Ivory Coast Pledges Climate Action As Forests Shrink

Ivory Coast has vowed to make environmental protection a national priority, its environment minister warning on World Environment Day that climate change is already hurting the country.

Speaking on Friday, with this year’s global theme centred on air quality, Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition Abou Bamba urged collective action against pollution and a warming climate. He noted that poor air, driven by transport, industry, farming and weak waste management, kills close to seven million people prematurely around the world each year. “We share a single planet whose preservation is an essential collective responsibility,” he said.

The country, he argued, is far from spared. The minister pointed to erratic rainfall, rising temperatures, repeated flooding, landslides, coastal erosion and the steady degradation of farmland as effects already showing up across Côte d’Ivoire.

The sharpest blow has been to its forests. Bamba said the country has lost close to 80 percent of its forest cover, weakening its natural ability to soak up carbon. Much of that loss has tracked the spread of cocoa farming, the backbone of an economy that supplies more of the world’s cocoa than any other nation.

In response, the government says it is building resilience, leaning on partnerships with international climate funds and a push toward a low-carbon, environmentally minded economy. Bamba has cast the shift not as a burden but as a route to durable, inclusive growth.