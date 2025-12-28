Ivory Coast Holds Legislative Elections Amid Political Divisions

Ivorians went to the polls on Saturday to elect 255 members of the National Assembly, in a legislative vote shaped by deep political tensions following a contentious presidential election two months earlier.

Polling stations opened across the country’s 205 electoral constituencies on December 27, with voting scheduled to run until 6:00 pm local time. Some stations in Abidjan, the economic capital, opened late due to delays in setting up electoral materials and deploying staff. Torrential rain also affected the start of voting in several areas.

The legislative elections come two months after President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election on October 25, when he secured 89.77 percent of votes in a presidential ballot that excluded key opposition figures. That result has fueled tensions that have now carried into the parliamentary race.

More than 2,700 candidates are contesting the legislative seats, including nearly 800 independents. The ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) is the only party fielding candidates in all constituencies and appears well positioned to secure a comfortable majority. The RHDP already dominates the outgoing National Assembly.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) is fielding 163 principal candidates and has formed alliances in certain constituencies such as Yopougon and Abobo with the Ivorian Popular Front. However, the African People’s Party, linked to former president Laurent Gbagbo, has chosen to boycott the vote entirely in solidarity with what it calls political prisoners.

The political movement Today and Tomorrow, Côte d’Ivoire positions itself as a third opposition force with nearly 40 candidates. Among those running for parliamentary seats are Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe and Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara, who is the president’s brother.

The 255 National Assembly seats are elected from 169 single member constituencies and 36 multi member constituencies with between two and six seats. In single member constituencies, voters cast a vote for one candidate who is elected by first past the post voting. In multi member constituencies, candidates are elected by plurality at large voting, where voters cast a single vote for a closed list, with the list receiving the most votes winning all seats in that constituency.

Vote counting began shortly after polls closed on Saturday evening. The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) said final results are expected to be announced between December 28 and December 30. An African Union Election Observation Mission has been deployed to observe the process.

The legislative vote is seen as a critical test of Côte d’Ivoire’s democratic resilience following years of politically charged tensions. Voter turnout will be closely watched, particularly after opposition boycotts and public skepticism affected the presidential election, where turnout reached only 50.1 percent.

The presidential election in October was marred by the exclusion of Ouattara’s top rivals. Former president Laurent Gbagbo was barred due to a criminal conviction, while former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam was disqualified for acquiring French citizenship. Their absence, along with calls not to participate, led to significant voter demobilization in some regions.

Ouattara, 83, has led Ivory Coast since 2011 following a civil war triggered by Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat. The president won a third term in 2020 after the constitution was changed to reset the presidential term limit, a move that sparked deadly violence. At least 85 people died in unrest surrounding that election, according to official figures.

Authorities deployed heightened security for Saturday’s legislative vote, calling for calm and peaceful participation. The government has banned demonstrations and sentenced several dozen people to three years in prison for disturbing the peace in recent weeks.

The results from the legislative polls are expected to shape Côte d’Ivoire’s political landscape as the country balances post election stability with demands for inclusion and accountability. Control of parliament will determine how easily President Ouattara can push through his policy agenda during his fourth term.