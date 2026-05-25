Ivory Coast Cocoa Outlook Improves But Farmers Face Price Shock

Rainfall intensity improved across most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week, offering cautious encouragement for the ongoing March-to-August mid-crop, even as farmers contend with a sharp government cut to the price they receive per kilogram of beans, according to Reuters field reporting from Abidjan on Monday.

Rains were mainly below average last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions, but their intensity improved compared with previous weeks, auguring well for the mid-crop. Farmers in key western, central and eastern regions said the improvement in rainfall frequency was supporting pod development on trees that had experienced uneven moisture conditions in recent weeks.

In the west-central region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, no rainfall had fallen the previous week, prompting growers to warn that the soil was becoming too dry for optimal pod development. The improved rains this week partly address that concern, though conditions remain variable across the country’s diverse growing zones.

The weather news arrives against a difficult economic backdrop for producers. The government announced it was cutting the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by 57% to 1,200 CFA francs ($2.14) per kg for the mid-crop, down from 2,800 CFA francs per kilogram during the main crop. Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council also pledged to purchase 100,000 tonnes of unsold cocoa at a cost of approximately $500 million after payment backlogs created hardship for growers who had delivered beans but not received payment.

On production volumes, the outlook is improving. Ivory Coast’s total output for the 2025/26 season is projected at 1.84 million tonnes, up from 1.76 million the previous season, while Ghana’s production is expected to reach 600,000 tonnes, a marginal increase from 595,000. Together, both countries account for approximately 60% of global cocoa supply.

On global markets, the supply recovery has weighed heavily on prices. Cocoa futures traded around $3,100 per tonne, close to their lowest level since May 2023, as market fundamentals remained pressured by expectations of a bumper West African crop, while ICE certified inventories rose to an 8-month high. This marks a dramatic reversal from the record highs above $11,000 per tonne reached in 2024 during the height of the supply crisis.

Farmers in regions including Soubre, Daloa and Abengourou said tree conditions had strengthened as the rainy season developed, though some warned that sustained below-average rainfall in certain zones could still constrain final volumes. Growers also cited fertilizer costs, aging trees and limited access to financing as persistent structural constraints on productivity, regardless of seasonal weather patterns.

Agricultural analysts say the trajectory of rainfall through June and July will be the decisive factor in determining whether the mid-crop meets its upgraded production targets and whether supply pressure on global cocoa markets continues to ease.