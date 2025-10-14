IUCN Adopts Science-Based Policy on Synthetic Biology for Conservation

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has made a landmark decision on synthetic biology, adopting Motion 87 to establish a responsible, science-based policy framework while rejecting calls for a complete moratorium on genetic interventions in conservation.

The Wildlife Conservation Society hailed the adoption of Motion 87 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi as a historic milestone for global conservation policy, concluding one of the most consequential debates the global conservation community has witnessed in recent years.

The Congress, which opened on October 9th and concluded on October 15th, brought together leaders from government, business, science, and civil society to determine whether synthetic biology would be embraced as a tool to address biodiversity loss or restricted through a moratorium. The outcome represents a victory for those advocating evidence-based approaches over blanket prohibitions.

At the heart of the debate were two critical motions: Motion 087, outlining IUCN’s comprehensive policy on synthetic biology in conservation, and Motion 133, which advocated caution by seeking a halt or moratorium on genetic interventions in natural ecosystems. The membership’s decision to adopt the former and reject the latter signals confidence in managed innovation over categorical restrictions.

The deliberation underscored tension between innovation and precaution, highlighting ethical, ecological, and governance concerns that have divided the scientific community. Over the past two years, IUCN facilitated an inclusive consultation process on Motion 087, while Motion 133 was proposed by a select group of proponents this year.

To inform discussions, a team of eight global experts examined governance frameworks, risk assessment practices, and ethical and societal implications of synthetic biology in conservation during two separate webinars held on September 8th and 15th, 2025. The sessions were organized by IUCN’s Conservation Genetics Specialist Group, Island Conservation, IUCN’s Invasive Alien Species Specialist Group, Rewild, IUCN’s Amphibians Specialist Group, and European Bureau for Conservation and Development.

Professor Dorington Ogoyi, a lecturer at the Department of Biological and Life Sciences at the Technical University of Kenya, emphasized the fragmented nature of global governance, noting that no single treaty fully regulates the entirety of synthetic biology. He highlighted the Convention on Biological Diversity as a key forum for integrating existing multiple treaties to ensure innovations are accessible while safeguarding ecosystems.

Dr. Martin Lehmer, an adjunct professor at the National University of Kiln School of Biotechnology in Argentina, detailed how national regulatory systems already managing genetically modified organisms can handle synthetic biology applications. He explained that using case-by-case risk assessments, regulators evaluate environmental, biodiversity, and human health risks while considering socioeconomic impacts.

Tim Harvey Samuel, a senior scientist at the University of Hawaii, shared examples of how genetic interventions can directly support conservation. He cited ongoing laboratory work in Hawaii on gene drive technologies for controlling avian malaria threatening endangered native birds, demonstrating that synthetic biology can complement existing conservation strategies, especially in challenging or remote ecosystems where traditional approaches may be insufficient.

Dr. Willy Tonui, Chairman and Executive Director of the African Genetic Biocontrol Consortium, highlighted the promise and complexity of synthetic biology across Africa. He noted that several countries, including South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, have begun developing regulations based on the Cartagena Protocol and the Convention on Biological Diversity, though gaps remain in public engagement, regulatory capacity, and harmonization with international standards.

Dr. Aditi Mankad, an official of Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, explored the ethical dimensions of synthetic biology. She said public engagement research conducted by her team across Australia, involving 15,000 participants, indicates that when benefits are clearly communicated, communities are open to synthetic biology as a tool for conservation. Participants highlighted improvements in biodiversity, reduced reliance on chemical pest control, and scalable interventions in remote regions.

Across both webinars, there was strong convergence among experts that while the global biodiversity crisis demands bold, transformative actions, synthetic biology should not replace existing conservation efforts but rather serve as a complementary tool that can enhance and accelerate biodiversity protection.

The experts emphasized responsible, well-governed deployment guided by robust risk assessment, continuous monitoring, regional and international coordination, ethical frameworks, transparent public engagement, and policies that are adaptive and informed by science.

Over 230 experts and 28 organizations signed an open letter urging IUCN members not to close the door on innovation, while opinion pieces by conservation leaders advocated for a science-based, case-by-case approach rather than blanket moratoriums.

The adoption of Motion 87 establishes a comprehensive IUCN policy framework that acknowledges both synthetic biology’s transformative potential for species restoration and its associated risks, including ecological disruption and biosafety concerns. The policy provides guidance for responsible deployment while maintaining scientific flexibility to address emerging conservation challenges.

The decision will influence global conservation strategies for years to come, shaping how humanity deploys advanced genetic technologies in efforts to halt biodiversity loss. By choosing science-based policy over prohibition, IUCN members have signaled confidence that innovation can be managed responsibly rather than feared categorically.