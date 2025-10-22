It’s Showtime! Ghana’s K-pop fans to experience first fan concert in December

Ghana will host its first-ever K-pop Fan Concert on December 20, 2025. The event will also launch “Jaese Presents,” a new live show franchise created to spotlight top musical talent from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, and China.

While this will be the first K-pop performance in Ghana, it’s not the first time a K-pop star has visited the country. TVXQ’s U-KNOW YUNHO made a memorable trip to Ghana in 2013 under the Road for Hope project. The concert is already being considered the largest K-pop event ever held in West Africa, with over 1,000 passionate fans expected to attend.

This event also highlights Ghana’s thriving but often overlooked K-pop fan community. In 2022, Spotify ranked Ghana as the 5th top K-pop market in Sub-Saharan Africa, signaling the genre’s growing influence among Ghanaian youth.

Ghana also hosted one of the continent’s most influential K-pop radio shows, Pop Central on YFM, which earned recognition from Sony Music K-pop and Kevin Woo of K-pop Demon Hunters. Jaese, the driving force behind the concert, has facilitated exclusive interviews with K-pop artists such as KWON EUN BI and BM on YFM Ghana. Now, under the “Jaese Presents” banner, the December concert is expected to pave the way for more Asian acts to directly engage with their growing Ghanaian and African fanbases.

The news was confirmed by Ella Okunmwendia, a music professional, advocate for K-pop in Africa, and team lead at Jaese. She and her team have played a key role in advocating for African market data from platforms like Spotify and Turntable Charts.

“This is a moment fans have been waiting for, and we’re excited to see it finally happen,” Okunmwendia stated. “To us at Jaese, this is not just a concert — it’s an opportunity to showcase Ghana and Africa in a positive light. In the words of K-pop star TAEMIN, ‘It’s My Showtime.’”

Further updates, including ticketing details and the announcement of the performing artist, will be released in the coming weeks.