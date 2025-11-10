ITC and Afreximbank Launch Training for African Trade Expansion

African businesses now have a practical pathway to expand across the continent through a free training programme designed to strengthen their capacity to trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Delivered by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the online course provides firms with hands-on skills, market insights, and operational readiness needed to enter new African markets. Participants will learn how to prepare their businesses for export, research potential markets, develop entry strategies, navigate AfCFTA market access conditions, manage logistics, and comply with continental standards. The self-paced programme runs until December 31, 2025, allowing businesses to apply knowledge in real time as they scale.

With a single market of 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of over $3.4 trillion, AfCFTA offers vast opportunities. Yet many African businesses struggle with limited market data, high logistics costs, and unfamiliar export procedures. The training addresses these gaps, helping enterprises compete more effectively and expand their regional footprint.

Experts say that stronger intra-African trade could boost local value chains, reduce dependence on imported goods, stimulate manufacturing and service sectors, and create jobs across agriculture, industry, and services. By providing technical support at no cost, ITC and Afreximbank aim to ensure that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, start-ups, and exporters can seize the economic opportunities presented by Africa’s growing integrated market.

The training programme offers eight interactive online modules enriched with real-world case studies from across Africa, giving participants practical insights and strategies to succeed in diverse regional markets. One participant from Somalia noted that the course equipped them with necessary tools to navigate the evolving landscape of African trade, identify new market prospects, and capitalize on the synergies and advantages presented by the AfCFTA.

AfCFTA has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty, but achieving its full potential depends on putting in place significant policy reforms and trade facilitation measures. The scope of AfCFTA is large, as the agreement will reduce tariffs among member countries and cover policy areas such as trade facilitation and services, as well as regulatory measures such as sanitary standards and technical barriers to trade.

Currently, only 16 percent of African exports happen within the continent. This programme aims to empower exporters and aspiring exporters to unlock untapped potential and confidently expand their businesses across African markets. Full implementation of AfCFTA would reshape markets and economies across the region and boost output in the services, manufacturing, and natural resources sectors.

The training initiative represents part of broader efforts by both institutions to support the implementation of AfCFTA and help African businesses transition from local production for domestic consumption to a model that supports exports across the continent and beyond. ITC is the joint agency of the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations, working towards global prosperity by connecting small businesses in developing countries to international markets.

Afreximbank is a multilateral financial institution established in 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors as well as non-African financial institutions and private investors for the purposes of financing and promoting intra and extra African trade. As a key partner to the African Union in the implementation of the AfCFTA, Afreximbank has spearheaded multiple initiatives that enhance intra and extra African trade and investment.