Italy Pledges Continued Leadership in Science Diplomacy at TWAS Anniversary

Italy has reaffirmed its position as the leading financial supporter of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) while positioning science diplomacy as a cornerstone of its foreign policy strategy, particularly toward developing nations.

The commitment came during the opening of TWAS’s 17th General Conference in Rio de Janeiro, which concluded on 2 October after four days celebrating developing world scientific excellence. The gathering marked a significant milestone for the academy, which is observing its 40th year of advancing scientific capability in the global South.

Edmondo Cirielli, Italy’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, delivered a message emphasizing what he described as the universal nature of scientific pursuit. He framed international scientific cooperation as increasingly urgent given contemporary global challenges and the pursuit of sustainable development goals.

TWAS, founded in 1983 in Trieste, Italy, unites more than 1,400 scientists across some 100 countries. The academy operates from headquarters located on the premises of the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in the northeastern Italian city, maintaining close ties with its founding nation.

Italy’s deputy foreign minister pointed to recent initiatives demonstrating Rome’s commitment to science diplomacy, including the G7 Academies Summit hosted by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei. He praised TWAS for what he characterized as decades of contribution to international collaboration, describing it as among the leading actors in global scientific cooperation.

The conference theme—’Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation for Global Development’—aligns with the International Decade of Science for Sustainable Development. Cirielli commended TWAS’s work empowering women and young scientists while highlighting collaboration opportunities between the academy and Italian universities, laboratories, and research centers.

Italy’s financial commitment to TWAS reflects broader diplomatic priorities. Cirielli, who was appointed deputy foreign minister under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government in 2022, outlined Rome’s Mattei Plan aimed at strengthening partnerships with African countries. The Foreign Ministry maintains a global network of over 50 science, space, and agricultural attachés supporting these objectives.

TWAS was established under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam, and over four decades has built substantial reach in developing countries. The academy has graduated over 1,230 doctorate holders and awarded more than 2,300 postdoctoral fellowships to scientists from developing nations. It has also bestowed over 1,200 prizes, awarded over 2,800 research grants, trained over 750 individuals in science diplomacy, and supported over 1,400 exchange visits.

The Brazilian Academy of Sciences partnered with TWAS to organize the Rio conference, held at the Windsor Barra Convention Hotel from 29 September through 2 October. The gathering brought together scientists, policymakers, and diplomats to discuss how research and innovation can address development challenges in poorer nations.

TWAS president Quarraisha Abdool Karim launched the 40th anniversary celebrations earlier in 2025 with a visit to the academy’s Trieste headquarters in May, where she delivered a public lecture on the African legacy of academic excellence in generating new knowledge for health improvements.

TWAS operates as a programme unit of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), giving it both institutional backing and access to broader UN development frameworks. This relationship positions the academy to influence how scientific capacity-building integrates with international development agendas.

Italy’s sustained support reflects recognition that scientific advancement in developing countries serves multiple purposes: addressing local challenges, fostering innovation that can benefit global markets, and creating diplomatic goodwill. The approach represents what foreign policy analysts call “soft power” building influence through cooperation rather than coercion.

The emphasis on science diplomacy comes as nations increasingly compete for influence in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, for instance, includes substantial scientific and technological cooperation components. Italy’s approach through TWAS and the Mattei Plan offers an alternative model focused on capacity-building and partnership rather than infrastructure-heavy investments.

For developing nations, access to TWAS programmes can prove transformative. The academy’s fellowships allow researchers to pursue advanced training at leading institutions, while research grants enable projects that might otherwise lack funding. The science diplomacy training addresses a often-overlooked need: how to interface between scientific communities and policymaking circles.

Whether Italy’s science diplomacy approach will yield the geopolitical returns Rome seeks remains an open question. Building scientific capacity produces long-term benefits but lacks the visibility of mega-projects or direct financial assistance. Success depends partly on whether scientists trained through TWAS programmes remain in their home countries contributing to development, or migrate to wealthier nations offering better opportunities a persistent challenge in international development efforts.

The conference’s conclusion marked not just TWAS’s anniversary celebration but Italy’s signal that it intends to maintain leadership in this diplomatic sphere. As competition for influence in developing regions intensifies, science diplomacy represents one avenue through which middle powers like Italy can punch above their weight on the global stage.