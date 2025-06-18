Italy Funds Youth Employment Initiative to Create 1,620 Jobs in Ghana

The Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development has launched a €12 million initiative to boost youth employment across five Ghanaian regions, with special provisions for women and persons with disabilities.

The INSPIRE project will partner with 12 technical schools and six universities to deliver vocational training aligned with industry needs through 2026.

Italian Ambassador Laura Ranalli emphasized the program’s focus on gender equity, reserving 35% of opportunities for women in sectors like agribusiness and digital technology. The initiative includes establishing an Italian Innovation Center at UPSA to facilitate business linkages and develop SME growth programs. Youth Minister George Opare Addo welcomed the intervention as complementary to Ghana’s national apprenticeship and skills development agenda.

Economic analysts note the project’s emphasis on public-private partnerships and market-responsive curricula could set new standards for vocational training in West Africa. The program’s success may influence future bilateral cooperation as Italy expands its development footprint in Ghana.