Italy Arrests Nine Over Alleged Hamas Funding

Italian authorities arrested nine people Saturday on suspicion of financing Hamas through charities, seizing more than 8 million euros in assets in an operation coordinated by anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units.

The suspects allegedly sent approximately 7 million euros ($8.2 million) to associations in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel that are owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas, according to prosecutors in Genoa. The European Union designates Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Among those arrested was Mohammad Hannoun, 63, president of the Association of Palestinians in Italy. Prosecutors described him as the head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization. Hannoun, a Palestinian architect who has lived in Italy for over 40 years, has been a prominent activist for Palestinian causes.

Investigators allege seven arrested individuals were members of Hamas’s foreign operations wing, while two others provided external support. Seven arrest warrants were executed in Italy, with two suspects believed to be in Turkey and Gaza.

Three charitable organizations came under scrutiny: the Association of Palestinians in Italy, the Charity Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, and La Cupola d’Oro. These groups officially collected donations for humanitarian purposes for the Palestinian people, but more than 71 percent of funds were allegedly earmarked for direct financing of Hamas or affiliated entities.

Prosecutors say the illegal funds were delivered through triangulation operations via bank transfers or through organizations based abroad to associations in Gaza that Israel has declared illegal due to their Hamas ties. Police seized 1.08 million euros in cash found in charity offices and suspects’ homes, along with materials supportive of Hamas.

The investigation began after suspicious financial transactions were flagged and expanded through cooperation with Dutch authorities and other European Union countries, coordinated through Eurojust. The investigation predates the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

In October 2024, the United States Treasury announced sanctions against several charities and individuals, including Hannoun. Genoa prosecutors previously investigated Hannoun in the early 2000s, but that case was archived.

Judge Silvia Carpanini wrote in a 306-page custody order that Hannoun posed a concrete and immediate flight risk, citing evidence he planned to relocate to Turkey. Court documents reportedly show Hannoun attended a December meeting in Turkey with Ali Baraka, described by investigators as a senior Hamas foreign operations official.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi wrote on X that the operation lifted the veil on behavior and activities that pretended to be initiatives favoring the Palestinian population but concealed support for terrorist organizations. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked authorities for what she called a particularly complex and important operation.

Hannoun’s lawyer Fabio Sommovigo told Italian news agency AGI the case relies on Israeli authorities’ interpretation of money movements and that funds were collected peacefully for humanitarian purposes. Italian pro-Palestinian activists protested the arrests Saturday in Milan, denouncing the police action as repression and criminalization.

The Young Palestinians of Italy and the Arab-Palestinian Democratic Union issued a statement saying Palestinians have a legitimate right to resist and that labeling such resistance as terrorism is unjust. The detained Palestinians have been ordered imprisoned before trial.

In January 2025, the European Council extended existing restrictive measures against 12 individuals and three entities that support the financing of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The arrests occurred during a period of heightened tensions over the Gaza conflict. Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 71,000 people, according to the enclave’s health ministry, following a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 that killed around 1,200 people.