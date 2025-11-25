Italian Gang Ordered to Repay £1 Each After Footballer Burglary

Members of an Italian family who burglarized nearly £200,000 worth of goods from Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and over £1 million from other victims have been ordered to pay back just £1 each, according to reports.

Valentino and Giacomo Nikolov, their sister Jela Jovanovic, and her son Charlie Jovanovic broke into Isak’s Northumberland mansion in April 2024. They stole £10,000 in cash, jewelry worth £68,000, and his Audi RS6 valued at £120,000.

The four burglars received prison sentences ranging from six to 10 years in May this year. However, a proceeds of crime hearing at Newcastle Crown Court revealed they possess no money or assets to repay their victims, according to the BBC.

The Nikolov brothers and their sister were each ordered to repay just £1 due to their lack of financial resources. Charlie Jovanovic was the only member required to return a larger amount, ordered to pay back £1,135.

Judge Robert Spragg noted that should the convicted individuals acquire assets in the future, prosecutors could attempt to satisfy the outstanding amount by opening new proceedings. This legal mechanism allows authorities to pursue additional recovery if circumstances change.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Isak’s property in Darras Hall, located a 20-minute drive from Newcastle. Officers later found the luxury car abandoned in nearby Dissington.

The gang also raided two other homes on different nights during their crime spree. Investigators determined the group had arrived in the United Kingdom via ferry from Calais to Dover in March, traveling in a Citroen C3 and a Ford motorhome.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in recovering stolen assets from criminals who lack traceable wealth or property. Proceeds of crime legislation allows courts to seize assets from convicted offenders, but enforcement becomes difficult when defendants demonstrate no available resources.

Isak, who plays for Liverpool, was not home during the burglary. The 25-year-old Swedish international joined the Premier League club in a high-profile transfer and has established himself as a key player.

The nominal £1 repayment orders have drawn attention to the gap between the value of crimes committed and actual financial restitution for victims. While the lengthy prison sentences reflect the seriousness of the offenses, the minimal repayment amounts underscore practical limitations in asset recovery.

Legal experts note that proceeds of crime hearings typically assess defendants’ current financial situations, with courts unable to demand payments from nonexistent resources. The future provision allows authorities to revisit cases if convicted individuals later acquire wealth.