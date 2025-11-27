Italian Embassy Marks 10 Years of Flavours of Italy in Accra

The Italian Embassy in Accra has marked the 10th edition of its signature culinary event, “Flavours of Italy,” as part of the global Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. This year’s celebration, themed “Italian Cuisine: Health, Culture and Innovation,” emphasized the Mediterranean diet’s health benefits and Italy’s rich tradition of culinary creativity while spotlighting a decade of cultural diplomacy through gastronomy.

Ambassador Laura Ranalli hosted the event, which brought together diplomats, government ministers, business leaders, food bloggers, influencers, and media personalities in a vibrant showcase of Italy’s gastronomic heritage through food, wine, and culture. The celebration highlighted how Italian cuisine reflects the country’s diverse landscapes, artistic heritage, and centuries old traditions.

In her welcome remarks, Ambassador Ranalli reflected on the ten year journey of this initiative, underlining how it advances not just gastronomy but also cultural identity and innovation. She noted that Italian food and wine are more than just flavors; they embody Italy’s rich cultural tapestry and represent a universal way to bring people and cultures together around the table.

The event drew a distinguished gathering including Ghana’s Minister of Education, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and the Mayor of Accra, Honourable Michael Kpakpo Allotey. Their presence underscored the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and Italy.

Mr. Luigi Puca, the Italian Trade Commissioner for Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Niger, highlighted the increasing demand for Italian food products across the region. He called on both countries to deepen their diplomatic relations through enhanced trade and commerce, emphasizing the untapped potential for commercial partnerships between Ghana and Italy.

Minister Iddrisu delivered remarks expressing the Government of Ghana’s gratitude for Italy’s longstanding support in strengthening technical and vocational education in Ghana. He specifically commended Italy for providing a five million euro grant towards Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reforms, describing it as a significant investment in the country’s human capital development.

The Education Minister encouraged Italian investors to take advantage of Ghana’s investor friendly environment and explore deeper engagement in education, manufacturing, and job creation sectors. He reaffirmed that deepening the Ghana Italy partnership remains critical for skill development, industrial growth, and employment generation, particularly for the country’s youth population.

Guests were treated to an extensive spread of Italian culinary staples including pizza, pasta, pastries, gelato, and other traditional dishes. Food stands displayed premium Italian food products while the ambiance was elevated with Italian music and cultural performances, transforming the evening into a lively celebration of cross cultural exchange.

A total of twenty wine and food companies partnered with the Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to make this year’s celebration memorable. Participating wine companies included Don Emilio Ltd, Imexco Ghana Limited, Denzel Logistics which featured Lamborghini wines, Barona in collaboration with Steven Fittock, TAD Group Limited, Panific, and Superb Wine & Liquor.

Culinary offerings for the evening were provided by Crust Me Pizza, CleanEats, Il Sapore Perfetto, À La Lune Restaurant & Café, Ocean Platform International, Hibiscus Restaurant, and Pomona. Guests were also treated to premium ice cream selections from Cozy Cravings, Geppetto Gelato, Pinocchio Ghana, and Tipsy Gelato, showcasing the diversity and quality of Italian influenced cuisine available in Ghana.

Ambassador Ranalli closed the event with a call to deepen cultural collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing that food serves as a bridge and a powerful diplomatic tool for Ghana and Italy to continue strengthening ties. She stressed that culinary diplomacy creates opportunities for meaningful connections beyond formal diplomatic channels.

The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is a global flagship initiative of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Every November, Italian embassies, consulates, cultural institutes, and trade offices worldwide celebrate Italian cuisine and traditions, showcasing high quality agri food products and the Mediterranean diet, which UNESCO recognizes as an intangible cultural heritage.

Italian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its unique flavors and represents one of the healthiest dietary patterns globally. The Mediterranean diet emphasizes fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, olive oil, fish, and moderate wine consumption, contributing to longevity and reduced risks of chronic diseases.

This year’s theme, “Italian Cuisine: Health, Culture and Innovation,” reflects the pillars on which Italian culinary excellence is built. It highlights Italy’s commitment to preserving traditional food production methods while embracing innovation in sustainability, food safety, and culinary techniques.

The celebration provided an opportunity for Italian businesses operating in Ghana to showcase their products and strengthen commercial relationships with local partners. The increasing presence of Ghanaian entrepreneurs importing and distributing Italian products demonstrates growing consumer appreciation for Italian gastronomy in Ghana’s evolving food and beverage market.

Trade between Italy and Ghana reached 800 million euros in 2023 and 700 million euros in 2024, according to figures previously disclosed by Ambassador Ranalli. These commercial ties extend beyond food and wine to include sectors such as energy, engineering, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Italy has played a significant role in Ghana’s modernization journey, dating back to support for Ghana’s independence. Italian companies have executed major engineering projects in Ghana, including construction work related to the Akosombo and Kpone Hydroelectric Dams in the Eastern Region, demonstrating long term technical cooperation between the nations.

Ambassador Ranalli assumed her post as Italian Ambassador to Ghana on December 21, 2024, succeeding Ambassador Daniela d’Orlandi. Born in Avezzano, Italy, on June 21, 1976, she graduated with honors in Classical Philology from Rome’s La Sapienza University in 2000 and pursued postgraduate studies in International Relations.

She joined Italy’s diplomatic service in December 2002 and has served in various capacities including postings to Warsaw, Vilnius, and within Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her extensive experience in European and African affairs positions her to strengthen Ghana Italy relations across multiple sectors.

Since her arrival, Ambassador Ranalli has demonstrated active engagement in strengthening bilateral ties. She presented her credentials to President John Dramani Mahama on March 12, 2025, becoming the first ambassador received by the President following his assumption of office on January 7, 2025.

The Italian government has included Ghana in the Mattei Plan, a strategic framework designed to enhance Italy’s cooperation with African nations on a peer to peer basis. The plan encompasses various sectors including digital connectivity, public infrastructure, technical and vocational education, and capacity building initiatives.

The 10th edition of “Flavours of Italy” concluded with renewed commitment from both nations to further strengthen cultural collaboration and appreciation. The evening was marked by color, flavor, and meaningful connections, representing a true taste of Italy in Accra while advancing the broader objectives of cultural diplomacy and people to people exchanges between Ghana and Italy.