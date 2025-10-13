Istanbul Carpet Expo Adds Eleventh Hall for 2026

The International Carpet and Flooring Expo is expanding once again, adding an eleventh hall to accommodate booming global demand, with the event taking place at Istanbul Expo Center from January 6 through 9, 2026.

Now in its third edition, ICFE has rapidly established itself as one of the most important meeting points for the carpet and flooring sector worldwide. The expansion comes as all halls are already fully booked, with world-renowned brands securing their place early.

Organized by Tüyap Exhibitions Group in collaboration with the Istanbul Carpet Exporters’ Association and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters’ Association, the fair has taken on a truly international identity, drawing buyers, manufacturers, and decision makers from across six continents.

The growth trajectory has been striking since the event, previously known as CFE, rebranded to reflect its expanding global reach. Only three years since its inception, ICFE has become a major event on the world carpet and flooring calendar.

ICFE 2026 is expected to host nearly 500 companies from 25 countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Belgium, and France. Around 50,000 professional visitors from 105 countries are anticipated, with particularly strong attendance from Germany, Italy, China, India, Iran, Belgium, the United States, Russia, and the Middle East.

The event’s global influence is powered by a comprehensive marketing strategy that spans more than 80 countries. Through digital media, targeted campaigns, and international business to business matchmaking systems, the expo connects exhibitors and visitors directly and efficiently. This global outreach not only differentiates ICFE from other sector events but also ensures that each edition creates new opportunities for trade and partnership.

Building on the 2025 edition, where 78 percent of exhibitors reported new business connections, the organizers have set an ambitious target of 85 percent for 2026.

“Our industry may embrace digital tools, but it thrives on the trust and connections that come from meeting in person,” said İlhan Ersözlü at Tüyap Exhibitions Group. “The expansion of ICFE to an eleventh hall and the diversity of international participation demonstrate how vital Istanbul has become as a global center for carpets and flooring.”

Products on display will range from handmade to machine made carpets, textile floor coverings, flexible floor coverings, laminate and wood flooring, natural stone, and related accessories, offering a comprehensive view of industry innovations.

Founded in 1979 as Turkey’s first private fair organization company, Tüyap has shaped the industry for more than 46 years. It has hosted over 370,000 companies and 75 million visitors through specialized fairs at home and abroad. Today, Tüyap operates three fair centers in Turkey and maintains offices in six countries, working with more than 100 professional organizations worldwide.

The company pioneered Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa, and continues to support international trade with an average of 10 foreign fairs each year. As the only private organizer in Turkey with its own fair center, Tüyap combines physical events with digital platforms to deliver hybrid fairs that meet the needs of a globalized market.

For the carpet and flooring industry, which continues to value face to face networking for building enduring connections and closing deals, ICFE represents a central hub where the future of the sector takes shape. The January event is expected to serve as a platform where new partnerships are formed and industry trends are established for the year ahead.