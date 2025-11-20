ISSER Endorses Plan for Permanent Value for Money Office

Leading academic researchers have endorsed government’s proposal to create a permanent Value for Money Office, calling it essential for curbing inflated public contracts and improving fiscal discipline.

Professor Peter Quartey, former Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), and Professor Robert Darko Osei, current ISSER Director, expressed strong support during the Institute’s annual independent review of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Statement at the University of Ghana. The forum provides non-partisan analysis of government fiscal policy each year.

Their endorsement came as officials presented the 2026 Budget, themed “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation,” which outlines plans for the new oversight body.

The proposed office will mandate Value for Money (VfM) certificates for all major public contracts before approval. It will collaborate with the Auditor-General and other oversight agencies to enforce penalties against waste, fraud, and inflated pricing. Government also plans to launch a VfM Transparency Portal publishing project details, procurement processes, and public feedback in real time.

Officials describe the initiative as an independent, permanent guardian of efficiency and accountability designed to address chronic problems of inflated project costs and weak oversight across government institutions.

Professor Quartey said the office could generate substantial savings given widespread procurement violations documented in successive audit reports. He pointed to numerous cases where contract values have been inflated up to four times their original cost.

“There are a lot of procurement infractions. There are a lot of inflated figures when it comes to procurement, construction, et cetera. Sometimes the value can be as high as four times the original cost,” Professor Quartey explained.

He stressed that establishing clear cost benchmarks and requiring certification before project approval represents important structural reform. The economist emphasized that fiscal consolidation requires balancing revenue generation with prudent expenditure management.

“It is not always about revenue. It is about effective, efficient spending,” he said. “When you enhance revenue mobilisation and also ensure that you spend efficiently, then we can grow the economy and deliver expressways and other big-ticket projects.”

Professor Osei echoed the positive assessment, calling the initiative a timely intervention for improving public sector efficiency. He identified poor value for money and weak project prioritization as the two main drivers of Ghana’s spending inefficiencies.

“And so having an office that can effectively work to ensure that we are getting the best for every cedi we spend, I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Professor Osei stated.

However, he cautioned that success depends on practical implementation, institutional independence, and consistent enforcement. The office must function as a credible watchdog to deliver promised results, he added.

The proposal comes amid ongoing concerns about public financial management in Ghana, where audits regularly reveal significant procurement irregularities and cost overruns in government projects.