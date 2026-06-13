Issahaku Says Ghana Ready as Camp Hits Final Phase

Winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku says Ghana are united and ready as the Black Stars began the final phase of World Cup training in Rhode Island ahead of their opener against Panama.

The upbeat mood follows weeks of disruption. Ghana sacked Otto Addo in April after successive defeats to Austria and Germany and handed the team to Carlos Queiroz on a short deal. They will also start the tournament without Thomas Partey, barred from the Panama match after Canada refused him a visa.

Against that backdrop, Issahaku struck a settled tone as the squad arrived in Providence on Thursday evening from Virginia, where it spent a week of camp following the 2 June friendly against Wales in Cardiff. He said the sessions had lifted the group’s sharpness and that he could already feel the difference in his own fitness after a long spell out injured.

“Everyone in the team is ready,” he said, pointing to improving chemistry across the squad.

Queiroz put his 26 players back to work on Friday as preparation intensified. The Black Stars open Group L against Panama on 17 June at BMO Field in Toronto, then face England on 23 June in Foxborough and Croatia on 27 June in Philadelphia, both staged in the United States.

The draw leaves Ghana in one of the tournament’s harder groups, with two of their three opponents ranked well above them. Queiroz, a Portuguese coach making a fifth straight World Cup on the touchline after spells with Portugal and Iran, was brought in for his knockout pedigree and his record of organising sides against stronger opposition.

The squad he settled on carried two notable absences beyond Partey’s situation. Forward Mohammed Kudus and former captain Andre Ayew both missed the cut, leaving Jordan Ayew to lead a side leaning on Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams up front. Whether the group can hold together through a demanding three games will tell more than any training drill.