Issahaku marks Black Stars return with stunning goal for Leicester

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku celebrated his recall to Ghana’s national team with a spectacular goal that helped Leicester City end their four match winless run, beating Swansea City 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The 21 year old winger curled a stunning effort into the far corner in the 77th minute to restore Leicester’s lead at 2-1, showcasing his trademark blend of pace, quick feet, and technique. The strike came just seven minutes after Swansea had equalized, demonstrating the composure that convinced Black Stars coach Otto Addo to include him in Ghana’s squad for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The goal marked Issahaku’s third of the 2025/2026 English Championship season, continuing his impressive return to action following nearly a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last November. His recovery and strong performances have been carefully monitored by both club and country as Leicester pushes for promotion back to the Premier League.

Leicester manager Thiago Cifuentes praised the Ghanaian after the victory that ended the Foxes’ difficult patch of four consecutive draws. “I’m so happy with him after a tough period last season with injury, we had to take care of him,” Cifuentes said, describing Issahaku as “a fantastic player”.

The comeback win keeps Leicester’s promotion ambitions firmly on track. Over 2,000 traveling Leicester supporters witnessed Issahaku’s moment of brilliance, celebrating a result that moves the team closer to their goal of returning to England’s top flight after relegation last season.

Issahaku’s performance arrives at a perfect time for Ghana. Coach Otto Addo recalled both Issahaku and defender Alidu Seidu for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic on October 8 and Comoros on October 12. The Leicester winger had been excluded from previous squads during his rehabilitation process.

Issahaku had been sidelined since last November due to his ACL injury, but his recovery and strong performances in the Championship have paved the way for his return to international duty. His timing couldn’t be better, with Ghana needing positive results to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive.

The winger’s injury absence meant missing Ghana’s earlier qualifiers, where the Black Stars have struggled. His return adds attacking creativity that the team desperately needs, particularly given his ability to create chances from wide positions and his eye for spectacular goals.

Leicester’s victory came after falling behind early at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Foxes responded with three goals, including Issahaku’s decisive strike from the edge of the box that proved too powerful for the Swansea goalkeeper. The finish demonstrated why Leicester made him a priority signing and why Ghana views him as crucial to their attacking plans.

For a player who spent months working through rehabilitation, scoring such an important goal represents vindication of his patient approach to recovery. ACL injuries often derail careers or diminish players’ explosiveness, but Issahaku appears to have returned with his pace and technical ability intact.

His form gives Ghana reasons for optimism heading into World Cup qualifiers that carry significant pressure. The Black Stars face criticism for inconsistent performances, and Addo needs players capable of changing games individually. Issahaku’s weekend display suggests he might provide exactly that quality.

Leicester’s promotion push benefits equally from having Issahaku available. The Championship demands consistency across a grueling season, and players who can produce match winning moments make the difference between automatic promotion and playoff uncertainty. Saturday’s goal exemplified that impact.

The Ghanaian’s celebration with Leicester’s traveling fans after the final whistle showed his appreciation for their support during difficult months. Injuries test not just physical recovery but mental resilience, and returning to score in an important victory validates all the rehabilitation work.

Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign needs momentum badly. The matches against Central African Republic and Comoros represent crucial opportunities to improve their position in the group standings. Issahaku’s availability gives Addo more tactical options and attacking threat from wide areas.

Whether Issahaku starts or comes off the bench for Ghana remains to be seen. Addo must balance the winger’s importance against managing his workload after such a lengthy injury absence. Leicester will monitor the situation carefully, given their promotion ambitions depend partly on keeping him healthy throughout the season.

The timing of his return also helps Leicester navigate a congested fixture schedule. Championship teams play 46 league matches plus cup competitions, requiring squad depth and player rotation. Having Issahaku available for crucial games provides Cifuentes with quality options that can unlock stubborn defenses.

His performance against Swansea demonstrated that the injury hasn’t diminished his confidence or willingness to attempt difficult techniques. The goal came from outside the box, requiring both technical skill and boldness to execute under pressure. These attributes make him valuable for club and country alike.

Ghana fans will hope Saturday’s goal signals the start of sustained excellent form heading into World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars need players performing at high levels consistently, not just producing occasional brilliant moments. Issahaku’s Leicester performances suggest he’s ready to deliver that reliability.