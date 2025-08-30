Issahaku Bounces Back from Ghana Snub with Leicester Goal

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered the perfect response to missing out on his country’s World Cup qualifying squad by scoring in Leicester City’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The young forward needed just eight minutes to find the net at Birmingham, capitalizing on a setup from teammate Louis Page to give Leicester an early advantage in their Championship clash.

Issahaku’s goal came days after he was overlooked for Ghana’s latest World Cup qualifying matches, a decision that would have disappointed the promising winger. His club form suggests the national team selectors may have made a mistake.

Leicester controlled the match from start to finish, with Issahaku’s early strike setting the tone for a comfortable victory. The Foxes sealed the win in the 88th minute when Ricardo Pereira added a second goal.

The performance continued Issahaku’s impressive recent form for Leicester. He has now scored in back-to-back Championship matches, establishing himself as a key attacking threat for the former Premier League side.

However, the afternoon ended on a concerning note for both player and club. Issahaku was substituted in the 87th minute amid fears about a potential injury that could sideline him for upcoming fixtures.

Leicester’s medical team will assess the extent of any problem over the coming days. The club will be hoping for positive news given Issahaku’s current rich vein of form and importance to their promotion ambitions.

For the 20-year-old winger, the goal represents continued progress in English football after joining Leicester from Sporting Lisbon. His pace and directness have made him a fan favorite as the club seeks an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Ghana international’s omission from the national squad raised eyebrows among supporters who believe his club performances warrant inclusion. His latest goal will only strengthen arguments that he deserves a call-up for future international windows.

Leicester’s victory keeps them well-positioned in the Championship table as they pursue promotion back to England’s top flight. Manager Enzo Maresca will be pleased with the team’s dominant display and clinical finishing.

Birmingham, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the second tier and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation concerns as the season progresses. They offered little attacking threat against a well-organized Leicester defense.

The result extends Leicester’s good form in the Championship and demonstrates their quality compared to many opponents in the division. Their experience at Premier League level shows in matches like these where they control proceedings from early on.

For Issahaku personally, the goal caps an excellent week despite the Ghana disappointment. His club form remains excellent and should keep him in contention for future national team selections.