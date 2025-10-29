Israel Strikes Gaza After Accusing Hamas of Ceasefire Violation

Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine people in Gaza on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire and staging a hostage body discovery.

Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out immediate, powerful strikes across the Gaza Strip, a decision communicated to the United States. The Israeli military claimed Hamas attacked troops with rocket-propelled grenades and sniper fire east of a designated yellow line in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Hamas would pay a heavy price for the attack on Israel Defense Forces soldiers and vowed a response with great force.

Israeli strikes in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed at least three women and a man. In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, at least five people were killed, including two children and a woman. The director of Al Shifa hospital reported multiple strikes near the facility in northern Gaza.

Hamas denounced what it called criminal bombardment by Israel, which it claimed violated the ceasefire agreement. The group denied attacking Israel Defense Forces soldiers but maintained its commitment to the truce.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu’s office said Hamas was in clear violation of the ceasefire after returning remains to Israel that did not belong to any of the 13 hostages still unaccounted for. The Israel Defense Forces released a drone video that it claims shows Hamas operatives burying a body wrapped in white cloth in Gaza City and then staging its discovery in front of the Red Cross.

The nearly 15-minute clip appears to show three men dragging the shroud, covering it with dirt, and then uncovering it moments later as Red Cross officials arrive on the scene. The military asserted this was an attempt by Hamas to create a false impression of efforts to locate the bodies of remaining deceased hostages.

The Red Cross responded by saying its team was not aware that a deceased person had been placed there prior to their arrival, calling the staged recovery unacceptable when so many families are anxiously waiting for news.

Following Israel’s decision to carry out new strikes, the armed wing of Hamas announced it would postpone the handover of a hostage’s body recovered in southern Gaza, citing Israel’s violations. Hamas had been scheduled to transfer the remains of a deceased hostage pulled from a tunnel in Khan Younis.

The recovery of a second body in Nuseirat, found in rubble from an Israeli rescue operation in June 2024, has also raised fresh questions, as the location has been geolocated to the same building, despite Israel and the United States denying that hostages were killed during that mission.

Despite the bloodshed and accusations, United States Vice President JD Vance insisted the ceasefire was still holding. Vance said the president had achieved a historic peace in the Middle East, adding, “That doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there.”