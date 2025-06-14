Israel-Iran Conflict Threatens Ghana’s Fuel Price Stability, Expert Warns

Ghana faces potential fuel price shocks as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, according to University of Ghana economist Professor William Baah-Boateng.

The warning comes as global markets react nervously to the expanding Middle East conflict, which could disrupt oil supplies from one of the world’s key production regions.

Professor Baah-Boateng explained that while the prolonged Israel-Hamas war had minimal impact on oil prices, Iran’s direct involvement changes the risk calculus. “As a net oil importer, Ghana remains vulnerable to supply disruptions in the Middle East,” he stated in a JoyNews interview. The economist identified three critical factors that will determine the conflict’s economic impact: the duration of hostilities, OPEC’s production response, and Ghana’s domestic preparedness.

The government faces mounting pressure to implement protective measures as analysts warn of potential ripple effects. Rising fuel costs could drive up transportation expenses and consumer prices, potentially undermining Ghana’s economic recovery. Energy experts note the country’s limited fuel reserves leave little buffer against prolonged market volatility.

Ghana’s energy sector has shown resilience in recent months, but remains exposed to global crude price fluctuations. The Finance Ministry is expected to address potential oil market disruptions in its upcoming mid-year budget review. Some industry observers suggest accelerating plans to expand domestic refinery capacity and strategic fuel reserves could help mitigate future shocks.

The conflict’s economic impact may extend beyond energy markets, potentially affecting remittance flows and export demand. Ghana’s trade relationship with Middle Eastern partners accounts for nearly 15% of total external commerce, adding another layer of vulnerability to prolonged regional instability.