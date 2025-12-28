Israel Becomes First Nation to Recognize Somaliland as Independent State

Israel became the first country to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, triggering swift condemnation from Somalia, the African Union (AU) and multiple regional powers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. He congratulated Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Somaliland’s president signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition. Netanyahu said the declaration “is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump.” The 2020 accords were brokered by Trump’s first administration and included Israel formalizing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

Somalia’s government condemned Israel’s move as an “unlawful step” and a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, rejecting any recognition of Somaliland. “The federal government affirms its determination to pursue all necessary diplomatic, political, and legal measures, in accordance with international law, to defend its sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

The African Union also rejected any recognition of Somaliland, reaffirming its “unwavering commitment” to Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity and warning that such moves risked undermining peace and stability across the continent. AU Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the institution “firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia”.

The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) joined numerous countries in decrying Israel’s formal recognition. Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called Israel’s action “a clear violation of international law and a flagrant infringement of the principle of the unity and sovereignty of states”.

The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey and Djibouti condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, reaffirmed their full support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and warned that recognizing breakaway regions posed a threat to international peace and security.

Somaliland, a Sunni Muslim country, enjoyed five days of independence in 1960, during which time it was recognized by Israel and 34 other countries before uniting with Somalia. Somaliland formally broke away in 1991 as Somalia disintegrated into anarchy.

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country. Somaliland is located along most of Somalia’s Red Sea coastline and has effectively acted as an independent country during Somalia’s decades long and ongoing civil war.

Footage from Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, showed crowds waving the national flag and singing in the streets, while images of the Israeli and Somaliland flags were projected on the exterior of the National Museum of Somaliland. Abdullahi said in a post on X that Israel’s recognition represented a “historic moment” and the start of a “strategic partnership.”

However, United States President Donald Trump appeared dismissive when asked whether he would follow Israel’s lead. “Everything is under study,” he said in a phone interview with the New York Post. “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” Trump said.

Earlier this year, reports emerged linking potential recognition of Somaliland to plans for ethnically cleansing Palestinians in Gaza and forcibly moving them to the African region. Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China and Nigeria were among the other countries that condemned Israel’s move in separate statements. The Palestinian Authority and Hamas also rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

The controversial decision has reignited debates across Africa over territorial integrity versus self determination, with observers warning the move could reshape regional alliances and diplomatic relations.