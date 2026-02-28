Israel and US Strike Iran in Joint Military Operation

Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation against Iran early Saturday, February 28, 2026, triggering a nationwide state of emergency in Israel and drawing fears of a devastating regional war.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes, describing them as a preemptive action carried out “to remove threats to the State of Israel.” The operation, codenamed Shield of Judah, was months in the planning, with the launch date finalised weeks ago, according to an Israeli defence official.

United States President Donald Trump confirmed American participation, stating in a video message on Truth Social that the country had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” Trump said the objective was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” adding that American casualties were possible.

Explosions were reported in multiple locations across Tehran, including near the district where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices are located. Iranian state television broadcast footage showing thick smoke rising above the capital. Reuters reported that Khamenei had been moved to a secure location. Blasts were also reported in Qom, Kermanshah, Isfahan, and Karaj. Iranian authorities shut down the country’s airspace, and mobile phone services were disrupted across parts of Tehran.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel at approximately 8:15 a.m. local time. Authorities declared a 48-hour state of emergency, closed all schools and non-essential workplaces, banned public gatherings, and shut civilian airspace. The Israeli military warned citizens to remain near protected shelters as retaliatory missile and drone attacks were described as expected “in the immediate timeframe.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint operation would give Iranians the opportunity to “topple the regime and bring forth a free, peace-seeking Iran.” Trump issued a direct warning to the Iranian regime, vowing “certain death” if it did not surrender and calling on Iranians to take over their government.

The strikes collapsed what had been ongoing nuclear diplomacy. Washington and Tehran held a third round of indirect talks in Switzerland just two days earlier, on Thursday, without a breakthrough. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had characterised Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile programme as a “big, big problem.” Israel had insisted any deal must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear facilities, a position Tehran rejected.

Iran had warned before the strikes that any military attack would trigger a “devastating war,” with American and Israeli bases across the Middle East within range of Iranian missiles. The Israeli military has activated reserve forces and deployed troops along the northern border with Lebanon as a precaution against potential retaliation by Hezbollah.

Oil markets are expected to react sharply when trading opens, given Iran’s role as a major crude producer and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes.