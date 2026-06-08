Israel and Iran trade strikes as truce falters

Israel and Iran exchanged waves of strikes on Monday, the 100th day of their conflict, while Yemen’s Houthis fired at Israel, pushing a fragile April truce close to collapse.

Israel said it carried out two rounds of strikes on central and western Iran in response to Iranian missile fire. Explosions were reported in Tehran, in Tabriz and at a petrochemical complex in the southwest, though Iranian officials said no casualties had been recorded in Tehran or at a military site in Tabriz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted two Israeli air bases. Israel’s military said Iran had launched at least 20 ballistic missiles since the previous night, most intercepted or falling in open areas, with sirens also sounding in Jordan and a missile fragment landing near Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The Houthis added a second front. The group said it fired two ballistic missiles at Israel on Monday morning, one intercepted and one that failed to reach its target, and announced it would bar Israeli linked vessels from the Red Sea, a step that threatens one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The flare up traces to Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, which Israel said hit positions of the Iran backed group Hezbollah. They were the first strikes on the Lebanese capital since Washington announced an extension of a Lebanon ceasefire last week. Iran, which says its truce with the United States should also cover Lebanon, responded with missiles at Israel, setting off Monday’s exchanges and the most serious test yet of the ceasefire reached on April 8. Lebanon’s prime minister said Israel had carried out thousands of strikes in the country since mid April.

President Donald Trump pressed both sides to stop. A US official said Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to hit back and believed he had persuaded him to wait, only for Israel to strike anyway. Speaking to Fox News, Trump directed a message at Tehran: “Get back to the table and make a deal.” He also said on social media that both governments wanted an immediate ceasefire. Netanyahu had not commented publicly but was reported to be convening his security cabinet.

The fighting endangers talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, shut since a February 28 escalation and the main reason oil prices have stayed high. Brent crude rose toward $97 a barrel after the latest strikes, and Trump said the blockade would remain until a final deal was signed. Israel’s military said it was ready for several more days of fighting and, if needed, a full return to war.