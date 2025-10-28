Israel Accuses Hamas of Violating Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Israel has accused Hamas of breaching the Gaza ceasefire agreement after the militant group returned remains belonging to a hostage whose body had already been recovered nearly two years ago, rather than one of the 13 deceased captives still unaccounted for in the enclave. The development has intensified tensions surrounding the fragile truce that began on October 10.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office identified the remains, transferred by Hamas on Monday night, as belonging to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was recovered during an Israeli military operation in Gaza back in November 2023. It’s the third time Tzarfati’s family has had to rebury their son, they revealed in an emotional statement. “This is the third time we have been forced to open Ofir’s grave and rebury our son,” the family said. “The circle supposedly closed back in December 2023, but it never truly closes.”

Netanyahu swiftly condemned what he called a clear violation of the US-brokered agreement. His office announced he would convene security chiefs to determine Israel’s response, though specific measures haven’t been disclosed. According to Israeli media reports, options being considered include restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza, expanding Israeli territorial control, or conducting airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged decisive government action, accusing Hamas of deceiving American mediators while disrespecting the deceased. Far-right Israeli ministers went further in their demands. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed Hamas’s actions proved the group was still operational, adding it was time to break its legs once and for all. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to re-arrest all militants released under the hostage exchange deal.

Hamas pushed back firmly against these accusations. Spokesperson Hazem Qassem explained that locating bodies has become extraordinarily difficult because Israel’s prolonged bombardment rendered many areas unrecognizable. “We are determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible,” he stated, emphasizing Hamas remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

Senior US advisers said they don’t believe Hamas is violating its commitments, noting that the 72-hour deadline for recovering all 28 bodies would have been nearly impossible to meet even if Hamas knew every location. Washington has been actively working through mediators to provide intelligence and logistical support for body recovery efforts. Turkey has offered a team of body retrieval experts with earthquake recovery experience, and the US is considering monetary rewards for information leading to additional body locations.

The ceasefire agreement has already seen Hamas return all 20 living hostages as stipulated. However, the slow recovery of deceased hostages’ remains continues straining the truce’s implementation. This week, Egypt deployed experts and heavy equipment to assist in searching for the remaining bodies.

This latest controversy comes against a grim backdrop. The October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel killed approximately 1,144 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken. Since then, Israel’s military operations have killed at least 67,869 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since the ceasefire began, Gaza’s Government Media Office has documented 125 Israeli violations, including 94 Palestinian deaths.

There’s skepticism about whether Hamas genuinely cannot locate the bodies or is deliberately delaying their return. Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Hamas knows where some deceased hostages are located, though accessing them may genuinely require extensive excavation through rubble-strewn areas. During the two-year conflict, Israeli forces recovered 51 hostage bodies through military operations.

The controversy threatens to derail subsequent phases of the ceasefire agreement. Many hope these phases will eventually lead to a permanent end to hostilities, though significant obstacles remain. Key unresolved issues include Hamas’s disarmament, Gaza’s future governance structure, and the broader question of Palestinian statehood that most Arab states consider essential for regional stability.

For now, demonstrators continue gathering at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, demanding the return of all remaining deceased hostages. The families’ anguish grows with each delay, while both sides trade accusations about who bears responsibility for the impasse.