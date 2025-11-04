ISODEC Demands Transparent Action on Corruption Allegations

The Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) has called for transparent and impartial action on recent corruption allegations affecting multiple state institutions in Ghana. The civil society organization issued the statement on November 3, 2025, addressing concerns about mismanagement of state resources.

ISODEC expressed deep concern over corruption reports involving Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML), the Buffer Stock Company (BSC), and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). The organization referenced findings from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Attorney General’s public report, and the 2024 Auditor General’s Report.

Executive Director Sam Danse emphasized that state resources should address social services, infrastructure, and socioeconomic inequalities rather than enriching political elites and corrupt officials. The organization stressed that the current moment presents a critical opportunity for Ghana to confront corruption with urgency and commitment.

ISODEC outlined six key demands to restore public confidence in state institutions. The organization called for transparent examination of all findings documented by the OSP and Attorney General, making evidence available to oversight bodies and the public where legally permissible. Investigations must be led by competent, independent authorities without conflicts of interest, following established legal procedures.

The civil society group emphasized adherence to due process, including presumption of innocence, the right to fair hearing, and full access to legal remedies for all parties. ISODEC urged authorities to manage cases efficiently while avoiding delays that undermine accountability.

The organization proposed establishing Regional Tribunals as indicated in Article 4 of the 1992 Constitution, composed of venerable citizens and civil society organization members to promote neutrality. This recommendation aims to expedite case handling while maintaining thoroughness.

ISODEC advocated for systemic reforms beyond individual prosecutions. The group called for implementing unexplained wealth provisions, promoting public declaration and publication of assets by public office holders, and revising the Public Procurement Authority Act with stronger control systems. The organization wants the Auditor General empowered to surcharge anyone found guilty of blatant legal infractions.

The statement demanded severe consequences for corruption convictions. ISODEC insisted that all culprits from both former and current administrations must have their assets seized by the state and face jail terms commensurate with stolen amounts or infractions committed.

Bernard Anaba, Head of Policy and Programmes at ISODEC, joined the call for regular public communication from authorities. The organization wants citizens kept informed with timely updates about investigative steps, progress made, and the legal basis for actions taken.

Charlotte Kpogli Dzadey, Lead on Illicit Financial Flows at ISODEC, reinforced the message that the public purse belongs to citizens rather than political parties and their associates. The organization urged all Ghanaians to speak against graft in any form, anywhere, and by anyone.

ISODEC pledged to engage constructively with relevant agencies, civil society partners, and the public. The organization aims to support processes that strengthen accountability, protect the rights of all parties, and promote the integrity of Ghana’s public institutions.

The statement comes amid growing public frustration over corruption scandals that have emerged in recent months. Citizens have increasingly demanded concrete action rather than investigations that fail to result in prosecutions or asset recovery.

ISODEC’s intervention adds pressure on government authorities to demonstrate genuine commitment to fighting corruption. The organization’s call for constitutional tribunals and severe penalties reflects civil society’s impatience with business as usual approaches to state resource mismanagement.