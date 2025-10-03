Islamic Scholar Praises Interior Minister for Stellar Performance Before Public Accounts Committee

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has received high praise for his exceptional performance during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting held earlier Tuesday.

In a statement issued following the session, renowned Islamic scholar and Director of the Leading-Edge Group, Dr. Abdul-Muhsin Baafi, lauded the Minister for his “outstanding performance,” highlighting his professionalism, transparency, and leadership in guiding his sector through a period of notable progress.

According to Dr. Baafi, Hon. Muntaka, along with CEOs, Directors, and heads of agencies under the Interior Ministry, impressed the PAC with their efforts in debt recovery and fiscal accountability. The Committee reportedly expressed admiration for the Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the public purse, going as far as to suggest that Hon. Muntaka’s leadership should serve as a benchmark for other ministries.

“The Committee’s praise for the Minister’s performance was evident, with repeated wishes that he could serve as a model for other ministries. This speaks volumes about his leadership skills and ability to drive meaningful change within his department,” Dr. Baafi noted.

The scholar also extended his gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing Hon. Muntaka to the critical Interior portfolio, describing it as a “wise decision” in light of the Minister’s track record of excellence.

Overseeing key agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service, Hon. Muntaka has played a vital role in promoting national security, public safety, and institutional accountability.

“As the Minister continues to lead the Ministry of Interior, I have no doubt that he will continue to make significant contributions to promoting national security, stability, and development,” Dr. Baafi added.

He concluded by reaffirming his support for the Minister’s leadership and commitment to public service.