Islamic Nations Body Declares Gaza Famine Declaration Shows War Crimes

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the declaration of famine in Gaza as evidence of war crimes, calling for immediate international intervention following a UN-backed assessment that confirmed hunger crisis conditions in the territory.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Famine Review Committee officially confirmed that famine is occurring in Gaza Governorate, marking the first time famine has been declared in the Middle East. The announcement has prompted strong reactions from international organizations and governments across the region.

The OIC statement, issued Thursday, places full responsibility for the humanitarian crisis on Israel, describing the situation as resulting from what it characterizes as systematic policies including blockade measures, infrastructure destruction, and restrictions on humanitarian aid access.

According to the Islamic organization, the famine declaration represents more than a humanitarian emergency, describing it as evidence of a multidimensional crisis requiring exceptional international response protocols.

The 57-member organization has demanded the implementation of all available international emergency mechanisms to ensure rapid and unimpeded delivery of food assistance to affected civilians in Gaza. The statement emphasizes the need for secure humanitarian corridors and unrestricted aid access.

The OIC has also called for referring the situation to the International Criminal Court, arguing that the conditions leading to famine constitute crimes under international law. The organization specifically cited what it described as blockade-induced starvation and systematic obstruction of relief efforts.

The statement urges the global community to impose sanctions on Israel, halt military equipment transfers, and strengthen international justice mechanisms. These demands reflect growing calls from various international bodies for accountability measures related to the ongoing conflict.

International agencies have reinforced that famine must be stopped at all costs, with an immediate ceasefire and end to conflict critical to allow unimpeded, large-scale humanitarian response. The urgency reflects concerns about the rapid deterioration of conditions in the territory.

The OIC has reiterated demands for Israel to cease what it characterizes as aggressive actions and end the blockade of Gaza. The organization specifically calls for opening all border crossings and ensuring continuous humanitarian aid flows to meet immediate needs.

The statement also demands unhindered operations for United Nations agencies including UNRWA and other international organizations working to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

International charity Oxfam described the famine as “entirely driven by Israel’s near-total blockade on food and vital aid” and characterized it as “the horrifying consequence of Israel’s violence, and its use of starvation as a weapon of war”.

However, the famine declaration has faced criticism from Israeli officials. Netanyahu’s office has called the Gaza famine declaration a “modern blood libel”, while questioning the methodology used by international food security assessors.

The competing narratives highlight the polarized international response to the humanitarian situation, with different stakeholders presenting contrasting interpretations of both the causes and appropriate responses to the crisis.

The OIC statement represents the collective position of Islamic nations on what they describe as an urgent humanitarian and legal crisis requiring coordinated international action through multiple diplomatic and judicial channels.