Islamic Insurers Gather in Jeddah for Regional Forum

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit will host the 15th Annual General Meeting of the AMAN Union from November 4 to 6, 2025, at its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The gathering brings together insurers and reinsurers from across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states for what’s become a premier professional platform in the region.

The AMAN Union serves as a leading forum for professionals in credit and investment insurance, risk management, and trade facilitation across Islamic countries. This year’s meeting will reportedly focus on strengthening credit insurance, promoting trade exchange, developing partnerships, and exploring innovative approaches in risk management, according to information from the host organization.

Dr. Khalid Khalafallah, CEO of ICIEC, described the gathering as providing an exceptional platform for institutions specializing in insurance and reinsurance against commercial and non commercial risks. The meeting aims to facilitate exchange of insights and strategies, reinforcing trade and economic integration across Arab and Islamic countries, he indicated.

Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of the AMAN Union, noted that the forum has evolved significantly over its 15 year existence. What started as a modest professional gathering has become a key venue for capacity building and knowledge sharing among Islamic financial institutions. He also announced that the Union’s General Secretariat will transfer next year to the Saudi Export Import Bank, marking what organizers view as a new phase of growth.

The 2025 AGM will feature keynote addresses, networking sessions, and committee meetings addressing several pressing topics. Debt structuring, export credit, risk management, and the integration of artificial intelligence in the insurance sector will all receive attention during the three day event. Participants will also examine the role of credit information in mitigating risks and optimizing trade recovery, issues that have gained urgency as regional economies navigate post pandemic challenges.

For attendees, the gathering offers practical value beyond just networking. Islamic finance operates under specific principles that require tailored approaches to insurance and risk management. Having a dedicated forum where professionals can discuss Shariah compliant solutions, share best practices, and coordinate on cross border transactions fills an important gap in the regional financial architecture.

The timing reflects broader momentum in Islamic finance. The sector has been growing steadily, with institutions increasingly sophisticated in their approach to trade finance, investment insurance, and risk mitigation. Events like the AMAN Union AGM help institutionalize knowledge and build the professional networks that make regional integration more feasible.

ICIEC itself brings substantial credibility as the host organization. The corporation has maintained an Aa3 Insurance Financial Strength Rating from Moody’s for 17 consecutive years, positioning it among leaders in the credit and political risk insurance industry. The organization was also assigned a first time AA rating, further solidifying its standing in global financial markets.

Since its establishment in 1994, ICIEC has reportedly supported over $121 billion in trade and investment across its 50 member states. That’s not just a number; it represents thousands of transactions that might not have happened without insurance coverage. Trade finance often requires guarantees against political risk, commercial default, and other uncertainties. ICIEC’s role in providing that coverage has facilitated significant economic activity across the Islamic world.

The organization operates as a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which gives it access to substantial resources and a network spanning dozens of countries. That institutional backing allows ICIEC to take on risks and provide coverage at scales that smaller national insurers might struggle to match.

What makes the AMAN Union particularly relevant now is the challenging global environment for trade. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty have made risk management more complex. Insurers need to stay current on emerging risks, regulatory changes, and best practices for navigating volatility. Annual gatherings like this one provide concentrated opportunities for that kind of professional development.

The Saudi Export Import Bank’s upcoming role as host of the Union’s General Secretariat also signals something about regional ambitions. Saudi Arabia has been working to position itself as a financial hub, and hosting secretariats for regional organizations contributes to that objective. It’s part of a broader pattern of Gulf states investing in financial infrastructure and institutions.

For professionals attending from across the OIC member states, the meeting offers chances to explore partnerships, discuss specific transactions, and build relationships that can facilitate future deals. Much of trade finance happens through networks of trust and established relationships. Events that bring key players together in one place for several days create opportunities for those connections to form and deepen.

The focus on artificial intelligence integration reflects how even traditional sectors like insurance are grappling with technological change. AI can help with risk assessment, fraud detection, claims processing, and customer service. But implementing these technologies in ways that remain Shariah compliant and culturally appropriate requires thoughtful discussion, exactly the kind that professional forums can facilitate.

As the November meeting approaches, it will bring together executives, risk managers, and government officials who shape trade finance policy across Islamic countries. The conversations happening in those sessions will influence how billions of dollars in trade get financed and insured over the coming years, making it more than just another industry conference.