Islamic Development Bank Institute Graduates 29 Entrepreneurs from Development Program

Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) graduated 29 entrepreneurs from 20 member countries on December 11 2025 at Islamic Development Bank headquarters in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program combined online lessons with intensive face to face sessions led by MBSC lecturers and IsDB Institute experts.

The graduation ceremony brought together senior bank officials lecturers sponsors and guests to celebrate the achievement under the auspices of Dr Muhammad Al Jasser President of Islamic Development Bank. Adeeb Al Aama Chief Executive Officer of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) represented the IsDB President during the ceremony praising graduates for hard work and commitment.

Three IsDB Group institutions sponsored the program including ITFC Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Islamic Corporation for Development of the Private Sector (ICD). Dr Khalid Khalafalla CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD said sponsorship reflects shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship as a driver of private sector growth and social impact.

Dr Sami Al Suwailem Acting Director General of IsDB Institute emphasized the Institute’s long term vision of nurturing entrepreneurial capabilities as a catalyst for development and economic resilience across member countries. He described the strong partnership between IsDB Institute and MBSC as a model of effective collaboration combining academic excellence with development impact to serve member countries.

MBSC Executive Dean Dr Zeger Degraeve congratulated graduates and praised their curiosity and commitment. He said MBSC remains focused on training future leaders with practical business skills and global standards. The college is a regional entrepreneurship development center and partner of Babson College a global reference in entrepreneurship development training.

Dr Muhammad Azam Roomi Program Director and Professor at MBSC delivered a faculty perspective praising participants’ resilience and entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasized that program success reflects not only the curriculum but also collaborative spirit between MBSC IsDB Institute and IsDB Group entities. Throughout the program participants received advanced training in entrepreneurial strategy innovation leadership negotiation business modeling and financial management.

The program included three intensive modules combining live online sessions with immersive in person experiences at MBSC campus in King Abdullah Economic City. Participants benefited from mentorship team based exercises and practical assignments designed to strengthen real world decision making and problem solving skills. The training aimed to help participants think differently about business leadership and problem solving.

Two graduate representatives shared experiences describing the program as life changing and highlighting strong connections formed among participants from different countries. The graduation ceremony highlighted formation of a joint entrepreneurial alliance initiated by participants to foster long term collaboration knowledge sharing and partnerships. The alliance will enable graduates to continue working together sharing ideas and building partnerships beyond graduation.

Supporting young entrepreneurs is key to creating jobs encouraging innovation and driving long term development in member countries according to program sponsors. The initiative represents a flagship joint effort designed to nurture entrepreneurial leaders across IsDB member countries. The partnership reflects shared vision to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs fostering sustainable growth through innovation ethical business practices and economic inclusion.

Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank working to improve lives by promoting social and economic development in member countries and Muslim communities worldwide delivering impact at scale. The institution brings together 57 member countries across four continents touching lives of one in five of world’s population. IsDB is one of world’s most active multilateral development banks a global leader in Islamic finance and a AAA rated supranational.

The bank is headquartered in Jeddah Saudi Arabia with major hubs in Morocco Malaysia Kazakhstan and Senegal and gateway offices in Egypt Turkey Indonesia Bangladesh and Nigeria. IsDB fosters collaboration between member nations in a uniquely non political environment focusing on betterment of humanity. The institution has subscribed capital of 76 billion US dollars and manages assets exceeding 16 billion US dollars.

Africa accounts for almost half of the 57 member countries with 27 African members spread across North and Sub Saharan Africa. Member countries include Benin Burkina Faso Côte d’Ivoire Gambia Guinea Guinea Bissau Mali Niger Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone and Togo from West Africa. Ghana is currently not a member of IsDB though the 2024 National Democratic Congress manifesto promised to pursue membership to broaden opportunities for development financing.

IsDB Institute is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by principles of Islamic economics and finance the IsDB Institute leads development of innovative knowledge based solutions to support sustainable economic advancement of IsDB member countries and Muslim communities worldwide. The institute enables economic development through pioneering research human capital development and knowledge creation dissemination and management.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship was established to develop entrepreneurial leaders and foster innovation across the region. The college provides world class faculty diverse global perspectives and peer learning opportunities enabling students to build impactful networks and acquire actionable skills. MBSC focuses on delivering credible world class business education anchored in values driven approaches.

IsDB Institute and MBSC reaffirmed commitment to strengthen strategic partnership and expand future cohorts of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program thereby advancing joint mission to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation led sustainable development. The institutions plan to train more entrepreneurs in coming years building on success of first cohort. The program represents a model for effective collaboration between multilateral development institutions and specialized academic centers.

The graduation marks a significant milestone in efforts to build entrepreneurial capacity across IsDB member countries. Participants gained access to expertise resources and networks needed to scale businesses create employment opportunities and contribute to economic development in home countries. The program demonstrates value of combining theoretical knowledge with practical application in entrepreneurship training.

The initiative aligns with broader development objectives of supporting private sector growth innovation and job creation across member countries. Strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems contributes to economic diversification resilience and inclusive growth particularly in developing economies. The program addresses need for skilled entrepreneurial leaders capable of navigating complex business environments and driving sustainable development.

Future cohorts will continue to benefit from partnership between IsDB Institute and MBSC providing entrepreneurs with tools mindset and networks to thrive in business. The alliance formed by graduates extends impact beyond individual participants creating platform for ongoing collaboration and mutual support. This approach ensures lasting benefits from training investment and strengthens entrepreneurial communities across member countries.