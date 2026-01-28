IShowSpeed Calls Africa Tour Life Changing After Ghana Visit

Global live streaming star IShowSpeed has described his recent tour across Africa, including a high profile visit to Ghana, as a life changing experience that reshaped his outlook on life and career.

The 20 nation tour across southern, eastern and North Africa began in Angola in late December. The popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., traveled through approximately 21 African countries over 28 days, documenting his journey through live streams watched by millions of fans worldwide.

I’ve done so many incredible things in my life, but this trip is different. It opened my eyes. Africa is not what I thought, Speed said during a stop in Botswana. He visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, drawing massive crowds and online attention as he toured cultural sites, interacted with fans and experienced local traditions.

I am back home, there ain’t no better feeling, the content creator said upon arriving in Ghana, revealing that his ancestry traces to the West African country. During his livestream in Ghana, Speed shared that his family roots trace back to the country through his mother.

The streamer’s activities in Accra and other areas were widely shared on social media, boosting Ghana’s visibility among his global audience of over 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million on TikTok. His African tour attracted over 120 million views on YouTube alone, sparking widespread online engagement, particularly among African and diaspora communities.

During his stop in Ghana, Speed tried Ghanaian jollof rice, met a traditional ruler and received a massage at the Shea Butter Museum owned by Ghanaian model and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia. The massage session quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention including from Nigerian music superstar Davido, who humorously asked his wife for permission to travel to Ghana for the same treatment.

Speed attended a traditional Akan naming ceremony at the palace of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area in Akropong, where he was bestowed the Ghanaian name Barima Kofi Akuffo. The name signifies a brave or royal man born on a Friday and links him to the royal lineage.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, who helped organize the Ghana segment alongside local collaborators, drew praise for the smooth execution that enabled Speed to experience authentic Ghanaian hospitality, culture and traditions. The one day itinerary included a hero’s welcome at Kotoka International Airport with enormous crowds, cheers and motorcades courtesy of the Ghana Bikers Association.

Filmmaker and entertainment industry veteran Socrate Safo defended the attention given to Speed during his visit, saying it brought massive value to the country’s tourism sector. If you understand tourism, then you will know what it means to have somebody give you over 50 million eyeballs, Safo stated, referring to Speed’s millions of followers across platforms.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed following discussions and confirmation of his ancestral and cultural ties to Ghana. Ablakwa credited Wode Maya for playing a role in the engagement process that led to the approval.

Speed visited multiple locations during his African tour, including Nigeria where he passed 50 million YouTube subscribers and marked his 21st birthday, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco where he attended the Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18, Liberia, Senegal, Benin, Namibia, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Angola, Rwanda and Mozambique.

In Eswatini, Speed took part in a traditional initiation ceremony and received a local name, demonstrating his hands on approach to learning and respecting local culture. He also visited the House of Slaves on Gorée Island in Senegal, a symbol of the Atlantic slave trade that sent millions of Africans into bondage.

The tour concluded in Namibia on January 27, 2026. Speed lavished praise on Ghana, calling it the tour’s pinnacle of hospitality with crazy energy and different scale affection. He hinted at returning to Ghana, saying the experience left a lasting impression on him.