ISA Chief Calls for Africa Clean Energy Investment

International Solar Alliance Director General Ashish Khanna has called for urgent action to close Africa’s clean energy investment gap, describing energy access as a fundamental human right.

Speaking at the Seventh Regional Committee Meeting in Accra, Khanna highlighted the stark disparity facing Africa, which receives less than 2% of global clean energy investments despite having the world’s highest solar potential and over 600 million people without electricity.

The ISA chief outlined a new strategic approach shifting from broad ambitions to practical implementation, aligning with the organization’s support for Mission 300 — an initiative that has secured over $50 billion in pledges to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

“Distributed renewable energy allows each household to have a solar rooftop and a battery, communities to have their own mini-grid solutions,” Khanna said, emphasizing the role of distributed solar in achieving energy equity across the continent.

The three-day forum, held from September 2-4, brought together governments, development partners, financiers, and innovators to unlock solar investments and strengthen institutional capacity. Ghana’s Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor chaired the meeting.

Key initiatives discussed include the Africa Solar Facility worth $200 million and a Multi-Donor Trust Fund of $25 million designed to de-risk investments across the continent. The programs focus on ISA’s four strategic pillars: catalytic finance, institutional capacity, technology and policy, and regional partnerships.

Khanna, who assumed office as ISA’s third Director General in March after succeeding Dr Ajay Mathur, announced plans for detailed consultations with African member countries to map concrete steps for accelerating solar adoption and clean energy transitions.

Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund NSIA has committed $100-150 million to the initiative, which is expected to become operational before year-end. The commitment represents growing African leadership in financing continent-wide energy solutions.

The United Nations is liaising with ISA to provide Africa with technical and financial support for accelerated renewable energy development, demonstrating international recognition of the continent’s energy challenges and potential.

Despite advanced economies providing an average of $2.4 billion annually in development assistance to Africa’s energy sector over the past decade, the funding remains insufficient to meet the continent’s massive energy deficit.

The ISA chief emphasized that local ownership and innovation were essential for long-term sustainability. “Our goal is to empower countries to develop their own solutions,” he said, stressing the importance of building domestic capacity rather than relying solely on external assistance.

The meeting highlighted Africa’s paradox as the continent with the greatest solar potential but the least access to clean energy financing. Current investment patterns direct the vast majority of global clean energy funds to developed markets, leaving African nations struggling to finance critical infrastructure projects.

ISA’s renewed focus on practical implementation represents a strategic shift aimed at translating multilateral commitments into tangible energy access improvements. The organization continues pushing for equitable energy access and climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly in regions most affected by energy poverty.

The forum’s outcomes will influence policy decisions across ISA’s African member states as they work toward meeting renewable energy targets and addressing energy poverty that constrains economic development across the continent.