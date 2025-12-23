Is Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah eyeing the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency seat?

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has made his first appearance on his For the Records show since leaving the country to pursue a Master’s in Law.

Okatakyie, who also serves as the chief of the Agona Oyoko family, sparked speculation among viewers with his appearance on the show.

He wore a black shirt with the inscription “Sekyere Ni Ba,” meaning “the son of Sekyere,” referring to the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

During the show, he said, “Today, I stand here as a Bomfa Asanti Akyem resident, as you already know, whose grandmother nurtured him in Suame but who comes from Asanti Agona.

“The young child who was shaped by KNUST Primary and molded by Mfantsipim is that child. My life has opened doors I never imagined I would access.

“I did my public relations at GIMPA and further earned a Master’s in Diplomacy and International Relations at the same institution. My desire to understand the law is what brought me to the US, where I am now pursuing a Master’s in Law at the University of Connecticut.”

Okatakyie hinted that if his constituency does not benefit from his efforts, then all his education and achievements would be meaningless.

He stated, “My aim is to serve the country and my people. After all I have learned and accomplished, if my constituents do not benefit, what would I gain from all my education and knowledge? I have made a pledge to serve the people and the country.”

His remarks have sparked speculation and curiosity among fans and followers, with many wondering if the media personality intends to contest the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency seat to serve his community.

