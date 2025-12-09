Is Angela List Using the NMC to Intimidate Media?

Fresh Concerns Arise Over Corporate Power and Press Freedom

A recent ruling by the National Media Commission (NMC) on a complaint filed by Adamus Resources Limited and its CEO, Ms. Angela List, has stirred a dust storm far beyond the boardrooms and broadcast studios involved. What some see as a straightforward settlement process, others interpret as a subtle tightening of corporate fingers around the throat of Ghana’s media space.

The NMC’s Complaints Settlement Committee convened a meeting on September 3, 2025, bringing Adamus Resources, ModernGhana.com, and Class FM into what was described as a “constructive and cordial” atmosphere. By the end of the session, both media outlets acknowledged lapses in verifying information before publishing stories about Ms. List. ModernGhana said it relied partly on content from the Ghana News Agency, while Class FM admitted it had no firm basis for its publication. Both had already taken down the disputed stories under pressure from representatives of the mining firm.

The Commission, after reviewing the case, concluded that the outlets breached Articles 4 and 5 of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Code of Ethics. It further directed both organisations to retract their stories and publish formal apologies—matching the visibility of the original reports—within seven days.

But critics are now asking an uncomfortable question: Is Angela List using the NMC’s regulatory machinery to intimidate and silence media scrutiny?

Media watchers point out that while ethical breaches must indeed be corrected, the speed, insistence, and weight behind the complaint—coming from a politically connected mining boss—may set a precedent that chills investigative reporting. Others argue that the refusal of Adamus Resources to directly serve its rejoinder to the outlets, despite preparing one, raises questions about whether the goal was to engage in dialogue or to force institutional reprimand.

Several journalists privately expressed worry that the ruling, though wrapped in the language of ethics, could embolden corporate actors to run to regulators instead of responding through standard media avenues, such as rejoinders, clarifications, or press engagements. In their view, this tilts the playing field toward those with influence and legal muscle.

For its part, the NMC urged all parties to maintain cordiality and uphold ethical standards. Yet the echoes of the decision continue to ripple through newsrooms, where editors are now weighing not only the accuracy of their stories but also the potential consequences of probing powerful business interests.

As the ink dries on this ruling, the larger debate swells: Where is the line between seeking redress and weaponizing regulatory institutions? And more importantly, who holds power over that line when journalism steps on the toes of industry giants?

The answers may shape the next chapter of Ghana’s media freedom story.