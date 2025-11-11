Irish Woman Sentenced After Faking Death to Evade Trial

A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after faking her own death to avoid standing trial on fraud charges in Dublin, Ireland.

Amy McAuley created elaborate fake death notices and submitted false death certificates to authorities in January 2023, just days before she was scheduled to appear at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on theft and deception charges. The notices appeared on RIP.ie, Ireland’s online death notice platform, claiming she died peacefully on December 26, 2022.

The fake obituary stated McAuley would be missed by her loving family and friends, with funeral arrangements listed at St. Mary’s Church in Lucan followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. She contacted gardaí (Irish police) while impersonating her sister to report the supposed death.

McAuley submitted fraudulent death notification forms to Wexford County Council, which led officials to issue two separate death certificates under both English and Irish spellings of her name. Authorities launched an investigation in mid-2023 after discovering she remained alive.

Gardaí identified McAuley from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at a wedding venue in Enniscorthy in June 2023. Investigators later found three different death notices posted for her on RIP.ie, including one claiming she died in France and another she posted herself using a fabricated undertaker’s identity.

During police questioning, McAuley admitted she couldn’t face attending court and didn’t want to leave her young child. She had also informed her employer of her alleged death, triggering a claim for the company’s death-in-service benefit. While posing as her sister, she contacted the firm claiming the funds were needed for her child’s surgery. The company made a goodwill payment of €9,000.

The original charges stemmed from McAuley using altered documents to secure a €10,000 loan from KBC Bank in 2018. She later attempted unsuccessfully to obtain a second €5,000 loan from the same institution.

McAuley pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including using a false instrument, attempting to pervert justice, forgery, attempted deception, five counts of theft, and possession of criminal proceeds spanning from November 2015 to May 2023. She has four previous convictions for theft and deception.

Her criminal history includes stealing nearly €111,000 from a former employer in November 2015, for which she received a two-year suspended sentence. She repaid €30,000 immediately but still owes the remainder. She also stole over €55,000 from another employer in 2015, repaying only €6,500, and took more than €3,000 worth of mobile phones from Three Ireland in 2021.

Judge Orla Crowe described the offending as deliberately planned deception involving serious breaches of trust rather than opportunistic crime. The judge stated that faking death to avoid trial represented behavior at the boundaries of what could almost be deemed acceptable and constituted a deliberate scheme to pervert justice.

Judge Crowe noted the offenses occurred over an extended period, were intentional, and required substantial planning. The monetary amounts involved and McAuley’s prior convictions served as aggravating factors, while mitigating circumstances included her guilty pleas, expressions of remorse, family support, and documented medical and mental health difficulties.

The court imposed a total sentence of four years with the final 12 months suspended for four years under strict conditions. McAuley must remain under Probation Service supervision for 12 months following her release. Judge Crowe ordered that all medical reports be made available to the prison governor.

Most of the stolen funds have not been repaid to victims.