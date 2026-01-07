Iraola Hints Wednesday Could Be Semenyo’s Last Bournemouth Game

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted that Antoine Semenyo’s upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday could be his last appearance for the Cherries, with Manchester City strongly linked to the Ghana international forward.

Speaking at his pre match news conference on Tuesday, Iraola did little to play down the growing transfer speculation surrounding the 25 year old winger, who turns 26 on Wednesday. I think it could be the last game. That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed, Iraola said. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise but there is nothing agreed right now. He, right now, is our player and I hope it continues.

Manchester City are reportedly nearing completion of a move for Semenyo, with the forward’s release clause valued at just under £65 million. Sources indicate that Semenyo is expected to have a medical with City on Thursday or Friday following Bournemouth’s match with Tottenham. The release clause must be activated by January 10, adding urgency to negotiations.

Semenyo was reportedly the subject of offers from Manchester United and Tottenham last summer but decided to stay at the Vitality Stadium. After the forward’s hot start to the 2025/26 season, several other Premier League clubs became interested, with Liverpool, Chelsea and City all exploring a deal. Towards the end of December, Semenyo is said to have decided on the Etihad Stadium as his preferred destination.

Despite widespread speculation over his future on the south coast, Semenyo started and played the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on January 3. Iraola confirmed Semenyo will play against Spurs, praising the player’s conduct amid the uncertainty. I think he has been very professional. He has dealt with this situation, whatever happens, I think very well. He’s always been ready to play, to give everything, Iraola said.

The Bournemouth boss added that he wants Semenyo to play very well and emphasized that the player’s commitment has never really been in doubt. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next two or three days, but I’ve asked before coming here just to tell me, otherwise I will look foolish there talking about Antoine and then he leaves. And that’s the situation in this moment of the day, Iraola explained.

Semenyo has been a pivotal figure for Bournemouth in their success under Iraola. He recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season and already has nine goals and three assists in 20 matches this season. Semenyo has 12 Premier League goal contributions this season, a total only City’s Erling Haaland with 23 and Brentford’s Igor Thiago with 15 can better.

Since making the permanent switch from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has played in 109 games for the Cherries, netting on 31 occasions. Semenyo was born and raised in London, though was met with rejection by several clubs in the capital growing up. He was rejected by all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Tottenham following trials.

Iraola acknowledged that replacing Semenyo would be extremely difficult, particularly with their situation worsened by Justin Kluivert undergoing surgery on a left knee injury he sustained against Arsenal. Bournemouth have failed to win a top flight fixture since the end of October and sit 15th in the Premier League standings after 20 games, adding to concerns about losing their top scorer during a relegation battle.

If Semenyo finalizes his transfer before the weekend, he should be eligible to make his first City appearance in the FA Cup third round on Saturday when Exeter City visit the Etihad Stadium. City then travel to Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final next Tuesday before a trip to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in Premier League action.

The transfer would represent a significant coup for Manchester City, who have been searching for attacking reinforcements as they navigate a challenging season. For Bournemouth, losing their leading scorer mid season represents a major blow to their survival hopes, though the substantial transfer fee will provide resources for potential replacements in the remaining weeks of the January window.