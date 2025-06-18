Iran’s Khamenei Warns U.S. Against Military Action

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a direct warning to the United States on June 18, stating that any military strike against Iran would result in “serious, irreparable consequences.”

Speaking in a rare public address, Khamenei declared, “We will not capitulate,” while accusing Western powers of using threats against his nation.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region following a series of retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently reaffirmed military support for Israel’s ongoing air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. In response, Iran has escalated its missile and drone attacks against Israeli positions.

International actors including Russia, Germany and Turkey have called for urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation. The crisis has already impacted global markets, with oil prices rising amid concerns about potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. security agencies have additionally warned businesses to prepare for possible Iranian cyber retaliation.

The confrontation represents one of the most serious tests of U.S.-Iran relations in recent years, with Khamenei’s explicit threat marking a significant hardening of Tehran’s position. Analysts note the situation remains volatile as all parties balance military posturing with diplomatic overtures.