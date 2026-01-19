Iranian Residents in Ghana Demand Action Over Homeland Crisis

Members of Ghana’s Iranian community staged protests Saturday outside the Iranian embassy in Accra, calling on Ghanaian authorities and the international community to condemn what they characterize as systematic human rights violations and extrajudicial killings by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The demonstration follows unprecedented violence in Iran since late December 2025, when protests erupted across Iranian cities initially sparked by economic distress and quickly spiraling into broad expressions of dissent against political repression. Death toll estimates vary widely, ranging from over 2,000 to as many as 20,000, making these among the largest massacres in modern Iranian history, according to multiple human rights organizations and media reports.

Iranian residents and students in Ghana gathered holding placards reading How Many More, Stop the Extrajudicial Killings, and This is Genocide, according to organizers. Protesters demanded that Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issue formal statements condemning the violence and urging accountability measures for Iranian authorities.

One community leader speaking at the Saturday protest stated that Iranians in Ghana cannot remain silent when their families and friends back home are shot, detained without charge or executed in cruel conditions. The speaker called on Ghana and the international community to champion human rights as they have for other global causes.

International human rights organizations documented the killing of at least 28 protesters and bystanders, including children, in 13 cities across eight provinces between December 31, 2025 and January 3, 2026, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The killings accelerated significantly on January 8, with hospitals shifting to crisis mode and estimates suggesting thousands were killed on January 8 and 9 combined.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, stated that people in Iran expressing anger at decades of repression and demanding fundamental change are once again being met with a deadly pattern of security forces unlawfully firing at, chasing, arresting and beating protesters, in scenes reminiscent of the 2022 Woman Life Freedom uprising.

Iranian authorities imposed a near total internet shutdown during the crackdown, restricting communication inside the country and limiting the flow of information about the killings to the outside world. Esmaeil Baghayi, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that security forces had shot protesters.

The World Organisation Against Torture condemned the extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary use of force against civilians in multiple provinces, noting that many victims include young people and bystanders with no affiliation to armed groups. A coalition of 46 human rights organizations has urged the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council to convene an emergency session to address the mass killings and hold Iran accountable for alleged crimes under international law.

Rights advocates are pushing for international justice mechanisms, including potential referrals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and criminal probes under universal jurisdiction to ensure perpetrators of human rights violations do not escape accountability. UN human rights experts condemned serious human rights violations during nationwide demonstrations that began on December 28, 2025, and called for immediate action to protect protesters and uphold the right to life.

Iranian students attending universities in Ghana reportedly presented a petition to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urging support for UN resolutions condemning the extrajudicial killings and calling for open investigation into reported violations. One student identified as Samia stated that Ghana has a proud tradition of advocating for justice and asked that tradition be honored by standing with those who cannot speak freely in their homeland.

Ghana maintains an embassy in Tehran while Iran has an embassy in Accra. Bilateral relations date back to the cofounding of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) by Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah in 1961. Former president John Dramani Mahama previously described Ghana Iran relations as historic.

Iranian diaspora communities have mobilized globally in support of human rights, with protests and vigils occurring in North America, Europe, Australia and elsewhere. In the United Kingdom, members of the Iranian diaspora held a solidarity rally outside 10 Downing Street in London on January 3, 2026. Protests took place outside the Iranian embassy in London over the weekend, with one protester climbing onto the roof of the embassy’s entrance on Saturday and replacing the flag of the Islamic Republic with that of the flag previously used by the Pahlavi dynasty.

Iranian Australians staged demonstrations across major cities including Sydney and Brisbane in solidarity with the anti government protests in Iran, condemning the country’s economic collapse, corruption and the killing of demonstrators by security forces.

The protests began on December 28, 2025, amid nationwide unrest against the Islamic Republic government and a deepening economic crisis, initially sparked by frustration over record high inflation, food prices and currency depreciation. The demonstrations quickly evolved into a broader movement demanding an end to the current regime, beginning with shopkeepers and merchants in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later university students.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for harsh action against protesters, while President Pezeshkian described protesters as rioters and terrorists and called for a decisive response by security forces. The Head of the Judiciary declared no leniency or tolerance would be shown, demanding expedited prosecutions and rapid verdicts, with the judiciary declaring all rioters would be tried for moharebeh, a capital offense.

Whether Ghana or other African states will respond with official censures or diplomatic initiatives remains unclear. Iranian expatriates in Ghana maintain that their demand is simple: dignity, human rights and an end to the killings. Community organizers emphasize that Iran is not an island and the time for the world to intervene is now.