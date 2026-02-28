Iran War Puts Ghanaian Gulf Workers and Billions in Remittances at Risk

The outbreak of full-scale war across the Middle East on Saturday, February 28, 2026, has placed thousands of Ghanaian workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in immediate danger and raised urgent questions about the stability of a remittance corridor that pumped billions of dollars into Ghana’s economy last year.

Ghana received remittances valued at approximately $3.09 billion in 2025, according to Statista projections based on World Bank data, with remittances representing 3.7 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) as of 2024. A significant portion of those flows originates from Ghanaian nationals working across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, all of which were either directly struck or placed under active missile threat on Saturday.

The countries now at the centre of the conflict are among the most migration-intensive on earth. The six GCC member states collectively host 11 percent of all migrants globally, with foreign nationals comprising more than half of the total resident population. In Qatar, immigrants make up 88 percent of the population, among the highest ratios anywhere in the world. Ghanaian workers are embedded across sectors ranging from construction and hospitality to finance and healthcare throughout these markets.

Globally, officially recorded remittances to low and middle income countries reached nearly $700 billion in 2024, growing 10 percent, driven by strong labour market performance in major host economies. The World Bank has previously warned that an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East represents one of the key downside risks to remittance flows, through disruptions to energy markets and reduced economic activity in Gulf host countries.

The immediate risk to Ghanaian workers is physical. Missile interceptions were reported over the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Saturday, with at least one person killed in Abu Dhabi from falling debris and multiple buildings damaged. Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated an emergency preparedness plan and directed citizens in all five countries to remain indoors and follow local security directives.

Beyond the safety threat, analysts warn that a prolonged conflict could compress employment in GCC economies, reduce business activity, disrupt banking systems, and trigger closures of money transfer corridors that Ghanaian workers depend on to send earnings home. Weaker oil prices in the Gulf and conflicts in the region have historically influenced remittance outflows, as documented in multiple World Bank analyses. A sustained regional war could push oil infrastructure offline entirely, removing the economic base that funds Gulf state labour demand.

Ghana’s own remittance sector entered 2026 on a growth trajectory, with the market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 1.78 percent through to 2030, reaching $3.37 billion in total transaction value. That trajectory now faces its most serious external threat in years, with the pace and scale of the conflict making forward projections highly uncertain.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has not yet issued guidance on the potential impact of the Middle East conflict on remittance inflows, foreign exchange reserves, or financial system stability. Economists are calling for an urgent assessment, noting that any sustained disruption to Gulf remittances would place additional pressure on the cedi at a time when Ghana is still navigating the conditions of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.