Iran War Could Push Ghana Petrol Past GH¢14, Energy Analyst Warns

An energy finance expert has put a specific price ceiling on Ghana’s worst-case fuel scenario, warning that a prolonged disruption to Middle East oil supply could push petrol to between GH¢13 and GH¢14 per litre, more than 30 percent above the current National Petroleum Authority (NPA) price floor.

Kwesi Yamoah Abaido, Head of Climate Finance and Energy Transition at the Institute for Energy Security Ghana, made the projection during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 4. He said the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel was already squeezing global supply through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil passes, and that domestic price effects were a matter of timing rather than possibility.

“This is not speculative. It is something that is bound to happen,” he said, adding that Ghanaians should expect increases at the next pricing window.

Petrol currently sells at a minimum of GH¢10.46 per litre and diesel at GH¢11.42, under the NPA’s price floor for the March 1 to 15 pricing window. Abaido outlined a tiered projection: a Brent crude increase of around $10 per barrel would push petrol beyond GH¢12 per litre, while prices above $120 per barrel could trigger the GH¢13 to GH¢14 band. Brent crude has already surged past $91 per barrel following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

A central vulnerability he identified is Ghana’s limited domestic refining capacity. Although Ghana exports some crude oil, the country imports the vast majority of its refined petroleum products, meaning international price swings pass through almost entirely to consumers without domestic processing buffers.

Abaido questioned whether Ghana’s existing GH¢1 fuel levy, introduced to cushion external shocks, was strong enough to absorb a prolonged period of elevated prices. He urged government to anchor macroeconomic fundamentals, particularly the cedi-dollar exchange rate and inflation, to reduce the pass-through effect from global benchmarks.

He also flagged a supply risk that went beyond price: if the current disruption lasted more than approximately two months, he warned, Ghana could face outright fuel shortages given the country’s estimated reserve coverage. Ghana has no strategic petroleum reserve, meaning there is no government stockpile to moderate prices or smooth supply when global events disrupt markets.

On longer-term reforms, Abaido called for expanded refinery capacity, improved storage reserves, and a measured diversification into renewables. “Energy transition is important, but we must transition at our pace,” he said. “We cannot risk moving too fast without the technology and infrastructure.”