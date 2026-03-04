Iran War Complicates Bank of Ghana’s Rate Decision Ahead of March MPC Meeting

The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes its 129th regular meeting from March 16 to 18, facing its most complex policy environment since beginning its easing cycle, as surging global oil prices driven by the Iran conflict threaten to unravel the domestic gains that enabled successive rate cuts over the past year.

Following the 128th MPC meeting in January 2026, the committee cut the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 250 basis points to 15.5 percent, extending its easing cycle to a four-year low. BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiama said the committee would continue monitoring developments closely ahead of the March meeting. The Business and Financial Times confirmed the next scheduled policy decision falls on March 18.

The backdrop the committee faces this month is sharply different from January. At the start of 2026, Ghana’s inflation had fallen to 5.4 percent, foreign exchange reserves stood at $13.8 billion, and the cedi was broadly stable, giving the MPC room to ease without compromising credibility. Since then, the eruption of the US-Israeli war with Iran has sent Brent crude above $80 a barrel, threatening to reverse the favourable import cost environment that underpinned those gains.

Governor Asiama has already expressed concern about the implications of Ghana’s scheduled exit from its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme later this year, warning that global uncertainties could pose challenges to capital flows and exchange rate dynamics. He said the BoG would maintain vigilance.

The committee faces competing forces. An additional rate cut would support the domestic growth agenda and help sustain momentum in credit expansion, where average commercial bank lending rates remain between 21 and 22 percent, well above the GRR’s current 11.71 percent. But a further cut also risks adding pressure to the cedi at a moment when import costs are rising and global risk appetite is souring.

The January MPC statement explicitly flagged commodity market volatility and geopolitical tensions as the primary upside risks to Ghana’s inflation outlook, and warned that the inflation forecast of remaining within the medium-term target of 8 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, was contingent on those risks not materialising. The Iran conflict represents precisely the scenario that warning anticipated.

A potential offset is Ghana’s gold sector. The country’s gross international reserves rose to the equivalent of 5.7 months of import cover by January 2026, partly supported by the BoG’s domestic gold purchase programme, and gold prices have strengthened further since the conflict began. However, with oil prices rising faster than gold, analysts say the net terms of trade benefit for Ghana remains negative in the near term.

The MPC’s decision will be announced at a press conference by Governor Asiama on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18.