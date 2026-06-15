Iran-US Peace Deal Sends Asian Tech Stocks Surging

Asian technology shares surged on Monday after the United States and Iran announced a deal to end their war, with chipmakers and AI-linked stocks the biggest gainers as investors unwound weeks of geopolitical risk exposure.

SoftBank led the advance, surging more than 12% as investors welcomed news of the US-Iran peace agreement. The Japanese investment giant, whose fortunes are closely tied to AI proxy bets on Arm Holdings and OpenAI, has swung sharply in recent sessions, dropping 6% last week after Broadcom’s earnings miss rattled the sector before Monday’s rebound.

Tokyo Electron and Advantest, Japan’s leading semiconductor equipment makers, added 9.19% and 7.69% respectively. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics gained 4.65% and SK Hynix rose 6.42% on the Kospi index. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company gained 2.16%, while Hon Hai Precision, known internationally as Foxconn, added 2.5%.

The catalyst was a breakthrough in Pakistan-mediated talks between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump, Iranian officials, and Pakistani mediators all confirmed that a deal had been reached to end the war. The peace accord is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, though officials said that while some issues have been decided, others will be subject to further negotiations over the next 60 days.

The deal matters to markets well beyond diplomacy. Since February 28, Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz using drones, ballistic missiles, and small attack boats, making insurance unavailable or prohibitively expensive for vessels attempting to transit the waterway. The strait handles roughly 20% of global oil trade, and its disruption has weighed heavily on inflation expectations and shipping costs since the conflict began. Energy experts warned that oil and gas supplies could take months to return to normal even after a deal is signed.

The tech rally was driven by two converging forces: relief over energy supply risks, and an AI demand story that has powered the sector through a turbulent few months. South Korea’s Kospi has surged more than 80% this year, hitting new records, while Taiwan’s Taiex has repeatedly posted fresh highs as investors piled into the semiconductor trade at the centre of the AI boom.

BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Ecaterina Bigos, chief investment officer for core investments in Asia ex-Japan, told CNBC that investors “still want to stay in that race of AI” even as they rebalance portfolios around the peace news.

The gains build on a broader run for the region’s top chipmakers. Last month, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each crossed a $1 trillion market valuation, while SoftBank became Japan’s most valuable listed company. Monday’s session suggested the AI trade retains momentum, provided the diplomacy in Switzerland holds.