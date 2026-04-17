Iran Turns Strait of Hormuz Into a Crypto Tollbooth

Iran has begun charging oil tankers cryptocurrency fees to cross the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical energy corridor, in what analysts say is the first known instance of a nation-state deploying digital assets as a sovereign toll at a major maritime chokepoint.

Since mid-March 2026, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has charged ship operators up to $2 million per vessel to transit the strait, accepting payment in either Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and the dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT.

Hamid Hosseini, a spokesperson for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, confirmed the arrangement to the Financial Times, stating that vessels are given a brief window to pay in Bitcoin after Iranian authorities assess their cargo, precisely because the payments cannot be traced or confiscated under existing sanctions.

A Chokepoint Worth Billions

Iran’s parliament formally codified the system in legislation called the “Strait of Hormuz Management Plan,” approved on March 30 and 31, 2026. Fees for oil tankers start at approximately $1 per barrel of crude cargo, meaning a fully loaded supertanker carrying roughly two million barrels faces a toll of approximately $2 million.

Public estimates suggest the toll system could generate up to $20 million per day from oil tankers alone, with between $600 million and $800 million per month possible if liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels are included.

Iran also applies a five-tier nationality ranking system, with nations deemed friendlier receiving lower rates, while vessels linked to the United States or Israel are denied transit entirely.

Crypto as Statecraft

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis described the development as a direct extension of Iran’s established digital finance strategy rather than an improvised wartime measure. The IRGC’s identified crypto addresses received more than $2 billion in 2024 and over $3 billion in 2025, representing approximately 50 percent of Iran’s total crypto ecosystem in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures are considered lower-bound estimates, covering only wallets tied to formal sanctions designations and law enforcement seizures.

Chainalysis noted that the approach aligns squarely with Iran’s well-documented use of cryptocurrency to facilitate trade in weapons, oil, and commodities at scale.

Despite Iranian officials referencing Bitcoin publicly, analysts believe stablecoins are the more likely instrument in practice. Dollar-pegged stablecoins preserve value in ways Bitcoin cannot, a critical consideration given Iran’s severe currency depreciation, and the regime has historically relied on them for large-scale commercial settlement.

However, stablecoins carry their own risk for Tehran. Unlike Bitcoin, stablecoin issuers can freeze assets held in designated wallets, a vulnerability already demonstrated when Tether froze dozens of wallets associated with Iranian actors in 2025, including $37 million linked to Iran’s central bank.

Sanctions Exposure for Shippers

Shipping companies that make payments for Hormuz passage face significant sanctions exposure. Iran is subject to comprehensive United States and international sanctions, meaning businesses typically require a specific licence or approval from the Treasury Department before transacting with sanctioned entities or jurisdictions. Paying in cryptocurrency does not alter that legal exposure.

TRM Labs global head of policy Ari Redbord told Fortune that on-chain evidence of toll payments being made at scale has not yet been identified, characterising the situation as “incredibly fast moving, really, in the midst of a war.”

Bloomberg reported that crypto market participants regard the plan as largely unworkable through legitimate channels, yet the demands have exposed a sanctions evasion infrastructure that is larger and harder for Western enforcers to contain than any single toll system.

A Precedent With Global Implications

Chainalysis described the toll as a potential turning point, stating that if implemented it would mark a significant milestone as the first known instance of a nation-state demanding cryptocurrency as payment for transit through an international waterway.

The model, if sustained, could be replicated by other sanctioned states or armed groups controlling strategic corridors, establishing a template for converting geographic leverage into digital revenue streams that sit outside conventional financial oversight. Regulators and stablecoin issuers face mounting pressure to identify and freeze the IRGC-linked wallets administering the toll collection before proceeds disperse across an increasingly sophisticated network of intermediaries.