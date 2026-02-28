Iran Strikes US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, Civilian Tower Ablaze in Manama

Iran launched a sustained barrage of missiles and drones against Bahrain on Saturday, February 28, 2026, directly targeting the headquarters of the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet and striking civilian residential buildings in the capital Manama in one of the most serious attacks on American military infrastructure in the Gulf in decades.

Bahrain’s National Communication Center confirmed the attack in a terse statement, saying “the Fifth Fleet’s service center was subjected to a missile attack” and that it would provide further details in due course. Later in the day Bahrain said it was evacuating citizens and residents from the Juffair neighbourhood, which houses the Fifth Fleet headquarters, after it was targeted by Iranian missiles.

Military personnel were directed in alerts Saturday night to evacuate sections of Manama and to leave any high-rise apartments for safer ground below. No US casualties were reported as of approximately 1:45 pm Bahrain time, roughly two hours after the strikes began, according to a US official.

The attack extended well beyond the military base. A drone slammed into the top floors of a residential tower in the Hoora neighbourhood, approximately a 15-minute drive from the naval installation. A fire broke out at The Breaker residential tower, with Bahraini authorities investigating whether the blaze was caused by a direct drone strike or falling debris from a missile interception. Flames were seen climbing the exterior of the building as emergency services responded.

Earlier in the day, nearby observers reported thick black smoke and fire at a large building on the base. Other structures sustained damage, though the full extent remained unclear as Navy officials referred all questions to US Central Command, which did not immediately respond.

Departure flights for military families in Bahrain were paused following the attacks, a significant logistical signal that authorities were treating the situation as an ongoing and escalating threat rather than a contained incident.

The Fifth Fleet, based at Mina Salman in Manama, is the operational hub for all US naval activity across the Middle East, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Indian Ocean. It commands the carrier strike groups and surface combatants that form the backbone of American power projection in the region. Iran’s decision to directly target the facility marks a sharp escalation from previous confrontations, in which Iranian proxies rather than the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) itself typically conducted strikes against US assets.

An expert cited by the Jerusalem Post described Iran’s response as measured and proportionate in its framing, noting that the US had cleared the base of non-essential personnel ahead of the strikes. The US Embassy in Bahrain urged all American citizens to shelter in place citing missile and drone threats over Bahraini airspace.

Bahrain’s government condemned the strikes as a treacherous act and a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty, pledging full cooperation with the United States in responding to the attack.