Iran Strikes UAE With Missiles, Killing One in Abu Dhabi

Iran launched two waves of ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 28, 2025, targeting the Gulf state in a sweeping retaliatory offensive that also struck Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, all of which host United States military forces.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that Emirati air defence systems intercepted both waves of incoming missiles, though shrapnel fell on residential areas of Abu Dhabi, killing a Pakistani national and causing property damage. Fragments landed across multiple districts, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Falah.

A primary focus of the Iranian barrage was Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi, which houses the US Air Force’s 380th Expeditionary Wing. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specifically targeted the base as part of its “True Promise 4” operation, with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system engaged to neutralise the threats.

Emergency alerts were pushed to mobile phones in Abu Dhabi and Dubai directing residents to seek immediate shelter away from windows, doors and open spaces. The UAE aviation regulator announced the temporary and partial closure of national airspace, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Dubai International and Abu Dhabi airports.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the missile waves in the strongest terms, describing the attacks as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law. The ministry reserved the country’s full and legitimate right to respond, while also calling for restraint and diplomatic solutions.

Saudi Arabia, which was not targeted, released a statement condemning the attacks and confirmed its readiness to place all its capabilities at the disposal of affected states. US Embassies across the region instructed staff and American citizens to shelter in place until further notice.

The attacks followed earlier US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on Saturday, with Iran vowing a crushing retaliation. The scale of the offensive, spanning multiple Gulf states simultaneously, marks a dangerous new phase in the regional conflict and raises urgent questions about civilian safety and the risk of further escalation.