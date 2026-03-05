Iran Loses Warship to US Torpedo as Drones Strike Dubai Consulate

The United States military has sunk two Iranian Navy vessels within 24 hours, including a frigate torpedoed by an American submarine in the Indian Ocean and a corvette destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran struck back with drone attacks against American diplomatic facilities across the Gulf.

A US Navy submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4, 2026, approximately 40 nautical miles off the southern Sri Lankan coast near Galle. At least 87 crew members were killed and 32 survivors were rescued and transported to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for treatment. The vessel had approximately 180 crew on board when it sank, and search operations for the remaining missing sailors continued through Wednesday evening.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike at a Pentagon briefing, describing it as a historic military operation. “An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department. We are fighting to win,” he said.

In a separate operation confirmed at the same briefing, the US Navy also sank the Iranian corvette Soleimani in the Strait of Hormuz near Iranian shores. The Soleimani, a missile-armed corvette named for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020, was described by Hegseth as Iran’s “prize ship.” He declared Iran’s navy “combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated,” adding that the US had by that point destroyed more than 17 Iranian vessels since Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, began on February 28, 2026.

The IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate commissioned in 2021, had been returning from multinational naval exercises held at Visakhapatnam on India’s eastern coast when it was struck. Sri Lanka’s navy, responding to a distress call received at 5:08 in the morning local time, dispatched two vessels and an aircraft to the scene but found only oil patches and life rafts on arrival, with survivors floating in the surrounding waters.

On Tuesday, March 3, Iranian drones struck the parking lot of the US consulate in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), setting off a fire that was subsequently extinguished with no injuries reported. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, confirmed that all consulate personnel were accounted for. A separate Iranian drone attack struck the US Embassy compound in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, causing limited fire and minor material damage, prompting Washington to close its embassies in both Riyadh and Kuwait City until further notice.

Approximately 9,000 Americans have left the Middle East since the start of the conflict, with the State Department urging citizens to immediately depart 14 countries across the region using available commercial transportation due to serious safety risks.

The escalating conflict was triggered by joint US-Israeli airstrikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since mounted sustained retaliatory attacks against American military installations and diplomatic facilities across the Gulf.