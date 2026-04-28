Iran-Linked Hackers Threaten US Troops, Claim to Have Leaked Marines’ Personal Data

An Iranian-linked hacker group has sent threatening messages directly to United States military personnel in the Middle East, warning they are under surveillance and will be targeted by drones and missiles, days after claiming to have published personal data on thousands of Marines stationed in the Persian Gulf.

US service members assigned to units in the Middle East received the messages on Monday from the group known as Handala Hack. Stars and Stripes reviewed identical WhatsApp messages sent to two service members stationed in Bahrain, which hosts US Naval Forces Central Command.

“Your identities are fully known to our missile units, and every move you make is under our surveillance,” the messages read. “Very soon, you will be targeted by our Shahed drones and Kheibar and Ghadeer missiles. We suggest you call your families now and say your final goodbyes.”

The group on Tuesday claimed to have published the full personal details of 2,379 US Marines via its Telegram channel, describing the release as a limited demonstration of what it called its “information superiority.” The group claimed to hold data including home addresses, family information, daily movements, and off-duty activities.

The claims could not be independently verified. US Central Command did not immediately respond to questions about the scope of the messages or whether they posed a credible threat. Earlier this month, the US Navy had separately warned service members to secure their devices and social media accounts against an ongoing social engineering campaign by adversarial actors.

Handala framed the operation as retaliation for a strike it alleged hit a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, during the early stages of the current US-Iran conflict, though the death toll it cited could not be independently confirmed.

Handala Hack has been linked to a series of high-profile incidents, including a wiper attack on US medical device manufacturer Stryker and a breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account in March 2026, in which it published over 300 emails. The messages sent to Marines appeared to originate from a Bahraini cellphone number linked to a legitimate business on the island.

The group warned that its full list of US military personnel in the region could become a “nightly nightmare” and announced plans to publish data on Navy personnel shortly.