Iran Jails British Biker Couple for Ten Years on Spy Charges

A branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman to ten years in prison each on espionage charges, their family confirmed on Thursday, 19 February 2026, in a verdict that British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper immediately condemned as completely appalling and totally unjustifiable.

The Foremans, both in their 50s and from East Sussex, were arrested on 3 January 2025 while travelling through the city of Kerman in central Iran, part of a round-the-world motorcycle journey the couple had undertaken. Iranian authorities allege they gathered intelligence while posing as tourists, a charge both have consistently denied throughout their 13 months of detention. Their trial at Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court lasted just three hours on 27 October 2025, during which, according to their family, they were not permitted to present a defence.

Lindsay Foreman is being held in the women’s section of Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison while Craig is detained in its political wing, where high-profile foreign nationals and Iranian dissidents are typically confined. The family has reported that both have endured extended periods without communication, limited access to legal representation, disrupted consular visits, and inadequate provision of food and basic necessities.

Speaking by phone from inside the prison to ITV News ahead of the sentencing, Craig Foreman delivered a stark plea. He described spending 57 days in solitary confinement that he said emotionally and physically broke him to pieces, and said the only thing sustaining him was a monthly visit with Lindsay, whose wing of the prison sits 70 metres away from his.

Lindsay Foreman’s son, Joe Bennett, described the sentence as in line with the most severe politically motivated detentions of British nationals in Iran in recent history. The ten-year term is double the five-year sentence imposed on British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose release in 2022 followed the United Kingdom settling a long-standing £650 million debt owed to Iran.

The Foremans’ case sits within a wider pattern of Iran detaining Western and dual nationals on national security or espionage charges, with human rights organisations arguing such prisoners are frequently used as diplomatic leverage, an accusation Tehran has rejected. Bennett called on the British government to act decisively and use every avenue available to secure their release, noting that authorities had previously told the family that further action would follow once sentencing occurred.

Cooper reiterated that the United Kingdom has seen no evidence to support the espionage charge and said the government would pursue the case relentlessly. The couple may appeal their sentences within seven days. The case is unfolding against a backdrop of severe tension between Tehran and Washington, with the United States deploying military assets to the region amid threats of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.