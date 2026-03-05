Iran Hits Bahrain’s Main Oil Refinery in Latest Gulf Escalation

Iran struck Bahrain’s principal oil refinery on Thursday in a ballistic missile attack that sparked a large fire at the facility before emergency teams brought the blaze under control, as Tehran’s retaliatory campaign against Gulf states hosting American military forces entered its sixth day.

A fire broke out at a unit of Bahrain Petroleum Company’s (BAPCO) Bapco Energies refinery after an Iranian missile strike, but the blaze was contained, with no injuries reported and refinery operations continuing, according to Bahrain’s National Communication Centre.

The Bahrain Interior Ministry confirmed that one facility in Maameer was targeted and that the relevant authorities were handling the incident. The ministry later added that the fire had been brought under control and that limited material damage was reported.

BAPCO confirmed a strike on its 405,000 barrels per day Sitra refinery complex. Energy markets reacted quickly to the reports, with refining margins widening as traders moved to price in the risk of supply disruptions. Diesel margins tracked by the ICE gasoil crack spread against Brent crude widened as traders priced in potential refinery disruptions across the Gulf.

Thursday’s strike is the latest in a sustained wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region. Bahrain’s Defence Ministry said its forces had intercepted 75 Iranian ballistic missiles and 124 drones since the start of the conflict. Qatar was also attacked on Thursday, with its defence ministry reporting 14 ballistic missiles and four drones launched at the country, with most intercepted and one falling in territorial waters. Residents near the United States Embassy in Doha were evacuated as a precaution.

The reverberating violence has spread across the region, with attacks also reported in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said a drone sent into its territory was shot down near the al-Jawf region.

The attacks have continued since Iran launched its retaliatory campaign on 28 February, following joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory aimed at dismantling the country’s missile programme.