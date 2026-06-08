Iran Explosions Push Oil Higher, Defying OPEC Supply Hike

Explosions in three Iranian cities pushed Brent crude above $96 a barrel on Monday, as traders brushed aside a fresh output increase from major producers approved one day earlier.

Blast sounds were reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, according to local media early Monday, dimming already slim hopes for a swift end to a conflict that has kept the Strait of Hormuz largely closed for months. Brent futures climbed $3.20, or 3.4%, to $96.24 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $2.87, or 3.2%, to $93.41, as of 0333 GMT. Both contracts had fallen roughly 2% on Friday after tentative diplomatic signals from Washington and Tehran briefly lifted market sentiment.

The timing is telling. On Sunday, seven members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), including Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to raise combined output by 188,000 barrels per day from July 2026, marking the alliance’s fourth consecutive monthly production hike. Cumulative output increases from April through June already total nearly 600,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia and Russia will each add 62,000 barrels per day; the remainder is distributed among Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

Markets are effectively voting that those extra barrels cannot reach them. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil flows, has been largely blocked since the conflict erupted, raising fears of further supply disruptions. Iraq and Kuwait separately trimmed output after infrastructure damage, tightening the supply picture further.

Former Biden administration energy adviser Amos Hochstein told CNBC the disruption had put markets in a “no war, no oil, no straits condition,” with prices likely to hold in a “range of $90 to $100 per barrel” through the rest of the year and into 2027, even if Hormuz reopens. Goldman Sachs set its fourth-quarter Brent forecast at $90 a barrel but flagged the estimate as two-sided, with Middle East supply disruptions able to push prices higher while weakening demand could create meaningful downside risks.

The latest OPEC+ decision reflects a business-as-usual approach despite an unprecedented supply shock from the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The group’s room to manoeuvre has also narrowed since the UAE formally left OPEC+ on May 1, ending more than five decades of membership, after citing a growing mismatch between its rising production capacity and the quotas it was permitted to pump. The UAE had been the seventh-largest oil producer in the alliance.

With diplomacy stalled and the Hormuz transit route still effectively closed, Monday’s price action confirms what the market has been signalling for weeks: production targets matter far less than what happens next in the Middle East.