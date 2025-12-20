Iran Executes Man Convicted of Spying for Israel’s Mossad

Iran has executed a man accused of spying for Israel, marking the latest in a string of executions carried out since the June conflict between the two longtime rivals, according to the judiciary’s press agency.

In a statement published Saturday December 20, the judiciary’s official outlet Mizan said the death sentence against Aghil Keshavarz had been implemented after all legal processes were completed. The 27 year old architecture student was arrested in May in Urmia, a city in northwestern Iran, after military patrols caught him photographing an army headquarters building.

According to Mizan, “The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court.” Iranian authorities described Keshavarz as an operative of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad.

The execution comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel following their 12 day June war. Tehran has intensified prosecutions against individuals accused of espionage and collaboration with foreign intelligence services. Keshavarz is the tenth person executed for espionage since the June conflict, with at least 10 executed by September alone.

Court documents revealed that Keshavarz established contact with Israeli intelligence and security services through cyberspace. During his period of cooperation, he maintained separate communication channels with both the Israeli army and the Mossad intelligence service. Investigations showed he carried out more than 200 missions for Israeli intelligence prior to his arrest, including photographing sensitive sites in several Iranian cities including Tehran, Isfahan, Urmia and Shahroud.

During initial questioning, Keshavarz claimed he had traveled to Urmia to attend an academic conference at Urmia University. However, a search of his mobile phone revealed messages from an Israeli phone number and a contact using the username Osher, significantly strengthening suspicions of links to the Israeli regime.

The judiciary said Keshavarz had knowingly cooperated with Israeli services with the intention of harming Iran’s Islamic Republic. Following completion of investigations, an indictment was issued charging Keshavarz with espionage in favor of the Israeli regime and intelligence cooperation with a hostile state.

The Oslo based Iran Human Rights group disputed the conviction, saying Keshavarz was sentenced to death on charges related to espionage for Israel based on confessions extracted under torture. The group has previously challenged similar espionage convictions, stating that suspects are often tortured into false confessions.

Iran routinely conducts closed door trials of those accused of espionage, with suspects often unable to access the evidence against them. The court cited documentary evidence, technical data, photographic materials and Keshavarz’s confessions regarding his recruitment and missions when sentencing him to death in accordance with the law.

Israel’s offensive in June involved 12 days of air attacks, including strikes against Iran’s military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as civilians in residential areas. Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones. The United States also carried out extensive strikes on Iran’s behalf on Iranian nuclear sites during the conflict. According to Amnesty International, Israeli attacks on Iran killed at least 1,100 people, while Iran’s missile barrage killed 28 in Israel.

The execution adds to a growing number of people put to death for espionage since the June conflict. In October, Iran executed another person convicted of spying for Mossad in the city of Qom.