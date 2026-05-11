Iran Deadlock Pushes Oil Past US$100, Ghana Exposed

Global oil prices rose sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s peace counterproposal, shattering hopes for a near-term resolution to a 10-week conflict that has effectively shut down one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Brent crude futures rose 3.16% to $104.49 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 3.08% to $95.42 per barrel, as Trump’s rejection of Iran’s offer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning that the conflict was “not over” raised fresh fears of escalation.

Citi analysts wrote in their latest oil report that prices could rise further if Iran and the U.S. do not reach a deal, adding that markets have been partially cushioned by high inventories, strategic petroleum reserve releases and weaker demand in developing economies. Citi maintained that risks to oil prices remain tilted to the upside, as Iran retains significant control over the timing and terms of any potential agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has caused the restriction of nearly all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has described as the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” The IEA has warned the conflict is removing around 14 million barrels per day from global supply, with any post-conflict production recovery expected to proceed gradually.

For Ghana, the consequences of sustained crude price increases are direct and immediate. As a fuel-importing economy, Ghana’s petroleum prices, transport fares and cost of living are closely tied to global crude benchmarks and subject to additional pressure from cedi exchange rate movements. Airlines operating in and out of Accra face renewed cost pressures as jet fuel prices track crude, while logistics and freight costs could add a further layer of inflation to an already price-sensitive economy.

“We assume that the regime will make a deal that reopens the Strait around end-May, but we continue to see the risks skewed towards this timeline being pushed out and/or a partial reopening, which means disruptions for longer,” said Felipe Elink Schuurman, CEO and co-founder of Sparta Commodities.

Even if Washington and Tehran reach a deal to end the war, oil prices are likely to remain elevated for some time due to the backlog of unloaded cargo, damaged regional infrastructure and the need to clear Iranian mines.