Iran Condemns Killing of Hezbollah Commander in Beirut

Iran strongly condemned Israel on Monday following the targeted assassination of Hezbollah’s military chief Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who was killed in a Sunday airstrike on southern Beirut. The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterized the operation as a cowardly attack that violates international agreements and Lebanese sovereignty.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the killing as a flagrant violation of the November 2024 ceasefire that had aimed to end over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Officials in Tehran called the strike a brutal breach of Lebanon’s national sovereignty.

Tabatabai represents the most senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel since the November 2024 ceasefire took effect, marking a significant escalation in tensions along the Israel Lebanon border. The strike killed at least five people and wounded 28 others, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the operation, calling Tabatabai a mass murderer responsible for attacks on Israelis and Americans. The United States Treasury had offered a five million dollar reward for information about Tabatabai, who previously oversaw Hezbollah operations in Yemen and Syria.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of its chief of staff in a statement released shortly after the attack. The organization described Tabatabai as a great commander who was killed in a treacherous Israeli attack on the Haret Hreik area in southern Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb.

Tabatabai was born in 1968 in Bashoura, a Beirut neighborhood, and reportedly joined Hezbollah in the 1980s. He held various senior military roles throughout his career, including commander of the elite Radwan Force and head of operations in Syria. After most of Hezbollah’s leadership was eliminated in late 2024, he effectively managed combat operations against Israel before being officially appointed as military chief of staff.

The strike occurred without advance warning to residents, breaking from Israel’s recent practice of issuing evacuation notices before attacking Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese National News Agency reported that two missiles struck an apartment building on al Arid Street, causing significant damage to surrounding structures and vehicles.

Israel has conducted near daily strikes on southern Lebanon since the ceasefire agreement and has periodically attacked Beirut despite the truce. Israeli officials maintain these operations target Hezbollah infrastructure and members who violate the ceasefire terms, though United Nations experts have accused Israel of violating the agreement on a near daily basis.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States in November 2024, sought to conclude hostilities that had escalated into full scale war. However, Hezbollah has responded to Israel’s continued attacks only once, in December, suggesting the group lacks capacity for sustained retaliation following its significant losses during the conflict.

Iran serves as Hezbollah’s primary backer, providing financial support, weapons, and military training to the Lebanese Shiite organization. However, Iran’s regional influence has diminished following recent setbacks that include the loss of key allies and territorial connections.

The fall of Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s regime in December 2024 severed a crucial overland corridor between Iran and Hezbollah. Assad’s government had facilitated weapons transfers and logistical support from Iran through Syrian territory into Lebanon. The new Syrian transitional government led by Ahmed al Sharaa has not indicated willingness to maintain similar arrangements.

Iran itself sustained damage during a 12 day conflict with Israel in June 2025 that included Israeli and American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The war began when Israel bombed military and nuclear sites in Iran, followed by United States attacks on underground enrichment facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran retaliated with over 550 ballistic missiles and more than 1,000 drones targeting Israel before a ceasefire was negotiated.

Hezbollah suffered catastrophic losses during its 2024 war with Israel. The IDF eliminated most of Hezbollah’s top leadership in late 2024, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an airstrike on southern Beirut in September. The organization has struggled to rebuild its command structure and military capabilities in the months since the ceasefire.

Hezbollah Member of Parliament Ali Ammar stated that Israel has violated the ceasefire repeatedly since its implementation. He accused Israel of targeting Lebanon’s dignity, sovereignty, and the security of its citizens through ongoing aggression.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials justified the strike by citing Hezbollah’s repeated violations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 ceasefire understandings. They claimed Tabatabai posed a threat to Israel and regional stability through his efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Netanyahu’s office stated that the IDF attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff who had been leading the organization’s military buildup and rearmament efforts. Israeli officials warned they would not allow Hezbollah to restore its power and urged the Lebanese government to fulfill commitments to disarm the group.

The Lebanese government has limited authority over Hezbollah, which operates as both a political party with parliamentary representation and an independent military force. State institutions lack the capacity or political will to disarm the organization, which maintains substantial support among Lebanon’s Shiite population.

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Lebanon in the coming days amid the heightened tensions. The pontiff’s trip was planned before Sunday’s escalation but now occurs against a backdrop of renewed violence and regional instability.

Regional analysts warn that Tabatabai’s assassination could trigger further escalation if Hezbollah or Iran determines a response is necessary. However, both entities face significant constraints on their ability to retaliate effectively given their weakened positions following recent conflicts.

The strike also reflects broader regional dynamics as Israeli operations continue across multiple fronts. Israel maintains military presence in southern Lebanon, conducts regular operations in Syria, and has engaged in periodic exchanges with Iranian proxies throughout the region.

Lebanon’s economy remains in severe crisis following years of political dysfunction, currency collapse, and the devastating effects of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The country lacks resources to address ongoing security challenges while managing humanitarian needs for both Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees.

International observers express concern that the fragile ceasefire could completely collapse if additional high profile assassinations occur or if Hezbollah attempts significant retaliation. The November 2024 agreement lacks robust enforcement mechanisms, relying primarily on United States diplomatic pressure to maintain compliance.

The timing of the strike, occurring almost exactly one year after the ceasefire took effect, suggests Israel may be testing boundaries or responding to intelligence about Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts. Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure to demonstrate strength while also managing relationships with the United States and other international partners.

Iran’s condemnation reflects its diminished but still significant role as Hezbollah’s sponsor. Tehran lacks direct military options to respond but can provide rhetorical support and potentially increase weapons shipments if supply routes can be maintained through alternative means.